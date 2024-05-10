Sam Rubin Dead at 64: KTLA's Beloved Entertainment Reporter Suffered Cardiac Arrest at Home

Sam Rubin, a beloved regular fixture on the KTLA news station, died on May 10 after suffering a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was 64.

Sources with knowledge about the situation said the longtime entertainment reporter went into full cardiac arrest at his home and was rushed to a hospital in the Los Angeles area.

Rubin was allegedly taken by paramedics sometime this morning but was ultimately pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance, according to TMZ.