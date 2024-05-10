Sam Rubin Dead at 64: KTLA's Beloved Entertainment Reporter Suffered Cardiac Arrest at Home
Sam Rubin, a beloved regular fixture on the KTLA news station, died on May 10 after suffering a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was 64.
Sources with knowledge about the situation said the longtime entertainment reporter went into full cardiac arrest at his home and was rushed to a hospital in the Los Angeles area.
Rubin was allegedly taken by paramedics sometime this morning but was ultimately pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance, according to TMZ.
His death was confirmed on the network Friday.
"Our friend and colleague Sam Rubin has died," they shared in an emotional update. "Sam was KTLA," a member of the team said, revealing staffers are "sad and broken" to lose Rubin so suddenly. "He was here yesterday with us and then called in sick."
It was noted they don't know the full circumstances quite yet.
The award-winning journalist is survived by his wife, Leslie, and his four children.
Rubin's last post on Instagram was shared less than 24 hours ago, featuring his chat with British actress Jane Seymour following the success of her Netflix film Irish Wish.
The acclaimed anchor has been with KTLA for more than 30 years, joining the team in 1991 before winning multiple Emmys thanks to his captivating presence and candid interviews with some of the biggest stars including Mariah Carey, Usher, Sting, and Zendaya.
Rubin was a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Not only was he one of the founding members of the Broadcast Film Critics' Association, but he was also named the best entertainment reporter by the Los Angeles Press Club.
Among his accomplishments was co-authoring two biographies, one on former First Lady Jacqueline Onassis titled Jackie: A Lasting Impression and the other self-titled book on star Mia Farrow.
The journalist earned a Golden Mike Award, a lifetime achievement prize from Southern California Broadcasters Association, in addition to an Associated Press Television and Radio award as part of KTLA's morning show.
Plus, he served as the host of Live From the Academy Awards and celebrity talk show Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin.
"Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades," read a statement from KTLA on Instagram. "His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."