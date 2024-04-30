'Beyond Help': TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth's Parents Saw Concerning Video That Triggered Welfare Check and Led to Death Discovery
TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth's parents were concerned for her well-being on the day she was found dead at her apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Roth's parents were disturbed by a video they saw online of the daughter and reported the matter to police, prompting a welfare check on April 14.
Court documents revealed one of Roth's parents called 911 to request a welfare check after not hearing from her for several days, according to TMZ.
Roth's father, Robert, informed Annapolis police that he last spoke to his daughter on April 8. The social media star's mother, Jacquie, had not been in contact with her daughter for months; however, she told officers she was worried about a clip Roth posted on April 4.
What in the footage that triggers her mother's concern remains unclear. While much of the legal documents have been redacted, Jacquie appeared to be extremely worried after seeing the video and suspected it was related to her daughter going MIA.
When Annapolis police arrived at Roth's apartment, a manager unlocked the door for officers, who discovered the TikTok star dead inside. Officers noted Roth was found in a state "beyond help."
- 'American Idol' Star Mandisa's Death: No Suspicious or Criminal Activity Suspected, Police Say
- OJ Simpson Only Had One 'Close Family Member' By His Side When He Passed Away, Claims Lawyer
- O.J. Simpson Displayed Photos of Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson Around His Home Years After Her Murder, Says Robbery Accomplice
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, a representative for the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore, Maryland confirmed that Roth's autopsy was completed after she was found dead inside her apartment.
Her cause of death is currently pending a toxicology report and could take months to determine. We were told the "report is not final and won't be for roughly 60-90 days" on April 16.
On April 15, the TikTok star's sister, Lindsey Roth, announced she passed away the previous week in an emotional Instagram post.
"As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life," Lindsey wrote. "I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts."
Jacquie also posted about her daughter's death online.
In a LinkedIn post, Jacquie wrote, "This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years."
"I have a devastating loss to share," the grieving mother added. "My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Roth, who boasted over 5 million followers on TikTok, was known for exposing celebrities through blind items. Her videos often included her signature catchphrase, "You want more, I'll give you more."
Roth's last video was posted on April 7, which covered JoJo Siwa and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.