Jacky Oh's Death: GoFundMe to Raise $1 Million to Save Home Deleted After D.C. Young Fly Took 'Swift Action' to Have It Pulled Down

A GoFundMe launched to save Jacky Oh's house from foreclosure, per its description, has been pulled down.

The model's longtime partner, comedian D.C. Young Fly , objected to the GoFundMe which was seeking $1 million to help cover unforeseen costs, according to a new report. D.C. apparently believed it was "fake."

A crowdfunding page asking for donations to save the late Jacky Oh 's home from foreclosure months after her shocking death has been removed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

His publicist firm, BStarPR, said they took "swift action to ensure the fundraiser was removed" and are "highly pleased with this result," Page Six revealed.

Per the crowdfunding page, the Smith family noted "remaining funds" would be put into a trust for the pair's kids.

"As a family, we are humbly requesting your assistance to help us pay off the home that Jacklyn worked hard to provide for her children," read a description on the now-removed page formerly shared by Jacky Oh's younger sister, who goes by @msbrookiej on Instagram.

It now displays a "fundraiser not found" message when users click on the link.

"GoFundMe's team followed their process and communicated to us 'confirming this fundraiser has been removed from the platform and all donors have been refunded. Cases of misuse are very rare, and we take swift action against those who exploit the generosity of our community," his PR firm shared.

Jacky Oh tragically died last May and her death was ruled "accidental due to complications from cosmetic surgery" by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner after she underwent a "mommy makeover."

"I hope people remember Jacky for her brilliance and values. Please continue to keep the family in your prayers. We look forward to providing her viewers with upcoming announcements regarding her continued legacy soon!" D.C.'s PR team continued.