RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Claims Donald 'Obviously' Accepts Election Results, Will Embrace 2024 Outcome if 'He Feels It Was Fair'

She told host Eric Bolling that Donald would accept the outcome of the November race “if he feels it was a fair election,” per Mediaite.

Bolling said to his guest that Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton had each recently said "something to you to the effect of, if Trump loses, he will not accept the results." He then asked, "Is that coordinated?”

Lara, who was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee in March, replied, “I think, isn’t it all coordinated?”