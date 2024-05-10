Your tip
RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Claims Donald 'Obviously' Accepts Election Results, Will Embrace 2024 Outcome if 'He Feels It Was Fair'

lara trump
Source: MEGA

By:

May 10 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Lara Trump insisted this week that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, was "obviously" accepting of election results, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lara, the wife of Donald's third child, Eric Trump, jumped to the defense of the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee during an interview on Newsmax's The Balance on Thursday.

lara trump eric bolling mediaite
Source: Newsmax/Mediaite

She told host Eric Bolling that Donald would accept the outcome of the November race “if he feels it was a fair election,” per Mediaite.

Bolling said to his guest that Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton had each recently said "something to you to the effect of, if Trump loses, he will not accept the results." He then asked, "Is that coordinated?”

Lara, who was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee in March, replied, “I think, isn’t it all coordinated?”

lara trump
Source: MEGA

“Isn’t all of this stuff coming from one place?" she continued. "It’s pretty obvious that Donald Trump does accept election results even despite the fact that it was a very questionable election in 2020 because Joe Biden is, unfortunately, sitting in the Oval Office today.”

The former president has consistently claimed the 2020 race was "rigged" and that his rightful victory was "stolen" through widespread voter fraud. These assertions have been deemed false by countless fact-checking outfits.

Donald was impeached for a second time and indicted on criminal charges after a mob of political extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the election in his favor on January 6, 2021.

donald trump forgets son barron age mock joe biden mental acuity
Source: MEGA

The presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee has consistently claimed that the 2020 election was "rigged."

“What Donald Trump has said – and I think he’s exactly right – is that we should have free, fair, and transparent elections,” Lara's answer to Bolling's question continued. “And unfortunately, Eric, there are millions and millions of Americans out there who don’t feel like they can trust our electoral process. We can’t function as a country like that.”

“The truth is, if there’s no election interference, if everything is fair, and there’s nothing nefarious happening in an election, it is pretty clear based on all the polls out there and anybody you talk to, Donald Trump will be the 47th president,” she added.

donald trump attend campaign fundraiser barron high school graduation
Source: MEGA

Lara told Bolling it was "pretty clear" that her father-in-law would be the 47th president of the United States.

Lara told Bolling in a previous broadcast that the RNC was "working really hard on election integrity" and that the organization planned to place poll workers at voting stations on Election Day to “physically handle ballots.”

Lara said that "100,000 committed people" would be "trained" leading up to the election, arguing that "the most important thing aside from getting out the vote is protecting that vote.”

