'Nothing Stupid Over Here': Lara Trump Awkwardly Asked If She Was 'as Stupid as She Appears to Be' on Her Own Podcast

By:

Apr. 21 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was taking questions on her podcast and read an embarassing comment from a critic live on air, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lara Trump was asked if she was 'stupid' on her own podcast.

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law told her listeners, "Oh! This is a nice one, 'Is Lara Trump as stupid as she appears to be?' What is it that... that's stupid?"

"Let me ask you that, sir or ma'am. I am — again, I say this all the time — I'm just giving you information and the facts," Lara responded. "What is stupid is voting for a party that hates you and hates this country. What's stupid is voting for a party that ultimately wants the destruction of America and I assume you are one of those people."

Lara Trump was recently appointed the RNC co-chair.

"Nothing stupid over here. I've actually done my research, I actually have the real information, I am actually not influenced by emotion but cold, hard facts," she continued. "You may want to get on that bandwagon because I'll tell you what, it's all sunshine, lollipops and rainbows now, but if something happens, you're going to look back and you're going to say, 'Man, I bet Lara Trump was right. I should've listened to her.'"

Lara Trump defends her father-in-law.

The clip of Lara answering the question made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, where users lambasted the newly appointed RNC co-chair for her "word salad" response to the troll on her show, calling it "rehursed" but "still embarasing."

One user shared the clip in a post that read, "The answer to your question caller, is yes. Yes, she is."

Another person commented, "I'm prepared to wager that nobody will ever look back and say 'man, Lara Trump was right.'"

A third user joked, "I can answer this. Yes, yes she is. If you don't believe me, just look at who she willingly married."

The former president's daughter-in-law also recently faced some backlash over her suggesting voters would be okay using RNC funds to pay for the presumptive Republican's legal bills.

"As co-chair, I will be laser-focused on protecting our elections, ensuring that the RNC's money is spent with maximum impact, and building out key capabilities to ensure that we win close races on the margins," Lara told her followers. 'Everything I do at this committee will have one focus: re-electing Donald Trump, flipping the Senate, and expanding the House this November.'

