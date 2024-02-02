'No Evidence a Crime Was Committed': Senate Staffer Evades Criminal Charges After Explicit Tape Leaked

Although the room was not open to the public on the day it was filmed, it was determined the staffer had access at the time.

"The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met," per the agency. "The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light."

Maese-Czeropski, for his part, addressed the scandal in a post on LinkedIn. "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda," it read.