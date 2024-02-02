'No Evidence a Crime Was Committed': Senate Staffer Evades Criminal Charges After Explicit Tape Leaked
The U.S. Capitol Police officially closed a probe into an explicit video that leaked online of two men hooking up inside a Congressional hearing room, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Outlets identified Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who formerly worked for Sen. Ben Cardin, as one of the people in the shocking clip which surfaced on social media last December.
"After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed," the agency announced on Thursday.
The Daily Caller first published the eight-second video and a racy photo of the ex-staffer, revealing it had been shared "in a private group for gay men in politics."
Cardin later released a statement confirming that "Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate." His office added, "We will have no further comment on this personnel matter."
Although the room was not open to the public on the day it was filmed, it was determined the staffer had access at the time.
"The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met," per the agency. "The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light."
Maese-Czeropski, for his part, addressed the scandal in a post on LinkedIn. "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda," it read.
"While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters."
Congressman George Santos, who has faced no shortage of scandals himself, previously spoke out and said the aide's sexuality had nothing to do with the backlash he faced.
"Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat," he wrote via X, formerly Twitter.