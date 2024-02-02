Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > scandal

'No Evidence a Crime Was Committed': Senate Staffer Evades Criminal Charges After Explicit Tape Leaked

senate hearing room
Source: mega

The U.S. Capitol Police officially closed a probe into an explicit video.

By:

Feb. 1 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The U.S. Capitol Police officially closed a probe into an explicit video that leaked online of two men hooking up inside a Congressional hearing room, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Outlets identified Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who formerly worked for Sen. Ben Cardin, as one of the people in the shocking clip which surfaced on social media last December.

Article continues below advertisement
hart senate office building pp
Source: mega

Outlets identified Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who formerly worked for Sen. Ben Cardin, as one of the people in the shocking clip that surfaced on social media last December.

"After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed," the agency announced on Thursday.

The Daily Caller first published the eight-second video and a racy photo of the ex-staffer, revealing it had been shared "in a private group for gay men in politics."

Cardin later released a statement confirming that "Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate." His office added, "We will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

Article continues below advertisement
hart senate office building
Source: mega

"Despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed," the agency announced.

Although the room was not open to the public on the day it was filmed, it was determined the staffer had access at the time.

"The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met," per the agency. "The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light."

Maese-Czeropski, for his part, addressed the scandal in a post on LinkedIn. "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda," it read.

MORE ON:
scandal
Article continues below advertisement
senate briefing room
Source: mega

Although the room was not open to the public on the day it was filmed, it was determined the staffer had access at the time.

"While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
senate briefing room
Source: mega

Maese-Czeropski, for his part, addressed the scandal in a post on LinkedIn. "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda."

Congressman George Santos, who has faced no shortage of scandals himself, previously spoke out and said the aide's sexuality had nothing to do with the backlash he faced.

"Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat," he wrote via X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.