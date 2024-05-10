Exposed: Christian Wood's Ex Accused of Biting IG Model's Eye Months Before NBA Star Obtained 3-Year Restraining Order Against Her
Christian Wood's ex was accused of biting an Instagram model in the eye following an alleged dispute months before the pair's court drama reached a boiling point, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Yasmine Lopez, who shares a 10-month-old with the NBA baller, allegedly got physical with a woman named Mariah during the incident which made headlines in Oct. 2023. The drama was reported by Black Sports Online.
"You was holding my eye in your mouth for 2 minutes straight and not throwing no hands," Mariah alleged in a now-deleted Instagram post, also claiming that when she saw Lopez again at the bowling alley "she did not have the same energy and tried to have some dudes fight us."
"You can keep whatever BS lie you wanna make to make yo self look good on dis internet s---. You just mad whoever you thought was yo 'friend' exposed you," Mariah claimed.
No charges were ever filed after the alleged incident.
More recently, Wood rushed to court seeking a restraining order against Lopez while claiming the mother of his child spiraled out of control following their breakup in Dec. 2022.
Wood said that Lopez and her friends trespassed at his California residence by climbing a fence in Feb. 2024, and she allegedly scratched the hood and doors of his Mercedes-Benz.
The NBA star also accused Lopez of breaking into his Encino residence during another incident in Aug. 2023. This came months after she allegedly trespassed at his home in January when he was on the Dallas Mavericks, at which point Lopez allegedly spray-painted his Lamborghini.
The judge granted Wood's request to extend his temporary restraining order until 2027 after he testified against her in court.
Lopez was a no-show for a hearing and because she was not there to oppose Wood's petition, the court granted Wood's request for a permanent restraining order and sole custody.
After that development in their legal battle, Lopez returned to court and said she was never properly served with notice of the hearing that took place late last month.
She said he obtained the restraining orders under "false claims" in court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, also accusing Wood of abuse and providing photos, citing an incident on May 2.
"We were cuddling in bed with our ten-month-old son when Christian said he had received a text from his attorney who was on her way over to his house," according to Lopez who stated that she has been trying to keep the peace with the NBA star for the sake of cordially coparenting. "He suddenly became frantic and demanded I leave immediately stating he did not want his attorney to know that he was still seeing me."
"Christian constantly attempts to control me through intimidation, threats, and downright abuse, and I am terrified by his violent behavior, significant threats, and abusive actions," Lopez alleged.
A lawyer for Wood, however, told RadarOnline.com that she never made the abuse claims until after the custody development, claiming she is lashing out because of the court's decision while calling the allegations "completely false and retaliatory in nature."