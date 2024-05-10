Paranoid? GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-staffers of 'Sabotaging' Her Office and Mismanaging Nearly $1M in Funds
GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace recently accused her former staffers of “sabotaging” her congressional office and mismanaging upwards of $1 million in office funds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Mace either fired or lost nine staffers in just three months last year, the embattled South Carolina congresswoman spoke out to accuse her former aides of various misdeeds.
According to Mace, her former staffers not only mismanaged $900k in office funds but they also allegedly hacked her phones and spied on her medical records.
Also surprising was the GOP congresswoman’s claim that her former aides deleted several files to cover their tracks.
“I knew that they were sabotaging the office for a while,” Mace told Daily Mail during an interview at her Capitol Hill office this week. “I didn't know to the extent that they were doing it.”
“They were signing my name on documents they didn't have permission to do,” she continued. “One of them submerged their electronic devices under water so we couldn't access their files.”
“They deleted files, some of them deleted files off our server, so there'd be no documentation for the new staff that were coming in.”
Mace also told the outlet that she later found “thousands of dollars in bills [her office] didn't pay” and “paperwork that didn't get filed that was supposed to.”
Perhaps most surprising was Mace’s claim that her now-former staffers left nearly $1 million on the table that could have been used towards her congressional office.
“It was $400,000 in 2022 and close to half a million in 2023,” she lamented. “It's our job to manage our office, be fiscally responsible, but to use everything we have to communicate our constituent services.”
- Newsmax Host Questions if Kristi Noem's Book Editor Was ‘Liberal Plant’ Who Added Controversial Puppy-killing Story Into Memoir
- 'I Hated That Dog': Trump's Rumored Running Mate Kristi Noem Admits She Fatally Shot Her 'Less Than Worthless' Puppy
- House Oversight Chair James Comer 'Fed Up' With Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry Just Four Months After Its Launch: Report
The nearly $900k, like every congressmember’s unspent office funds, was reportedly returned to the Treasury Department.
Meanwhile, Mace’s staffers responded to the embattled South Carolina congresswoman’s shocking allegations and accused their former boss of being “paranoid.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
One former aide suggested that Mace used her office budget as a “personal bank account.”
“I guess she never understood that the office budget is not a personal bank account,” the former staffers charged. “Mace would rather spend tax money on vanity mail pieces than return a dime back to the American people.”
Another former staffer agreed that Mace was “paranoid” and suffered from “trust issues.”
“This seems to be stemming from paranoia and trust issues,” that second former staffer said. “She's clearly unwell and I hope she gets help.”
“Everything the staff had access to was granted by her,” the former aide added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Congresswoman Mace’s office was turned on its head last year after nine staffers – including her chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, and legislative director – either quit or were fired over the course of just three months.
Mace also faced accusations of inappropriate work behavior and was recently engaged in a nasty court battle with her ex-fiancée over two multi-million-dollar homes the pair bought together before their sudden split.