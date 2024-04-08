'She Looks Sleepy': Vladimir Putin's Rumored Ex-lover Alina Kabaeva Sparks Concerns After Rare Sighting in Russia
Vladimir Putin’s rumored ex-lover, Alina Kabaeva, 40, sparked concerns among her fans this week after she made a rare public appearance in southern Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, was rumored to have been in a long-term relationship with Putin for over two decades before the pair’s suspected romance ended earlier this year.
Putin and Kabaeva’s separation reportedly allowed the 71-year-old Russian leader to move on with a 39-year-old art historian named Ekaterina Mizulina.
But according to Daily Star, Kabaeva – who had been keeping a low profile during both the final stages of her relationship with Putin and the ongoing war in Ukraine – has grown more visible in public since the pair’s alleged split.
However, her most recent outing at her gymnastics academy in Sochi, Russia caused concern among fans who noticed a change in Kabaeva’s usually perfect appearance.
During a training session at the Sky Grace Cup competition, Kabaeva was photographed evaluating the performances of her students.
The images, which were shared on the Heavenly Grace Academy website and later via Instagram, raised eyebrows among her followers.
Some commenters pointed out Kabaeva’s tired look and messy hair which contrasted with her usually perfect image.
“She looks sleepy and her hair is messy,” one Russian wrote alongside an image of Kabaeva at the gymnastics competition.
“Her hair looks dirty,” a second person agreed.
“Alina, from my youth to now, you have always been beautiful, beautiful, with a strong core and intelligence,” a third fan wrote. “It's great that luck is with you and you manage to do good things.”
Despite the mixed reactions to her appearance, Kabaeva reportedly remains a beloved figure in Russia due to her successful gymnastics career.
Throughout her lengthy career, Kabaeva has secured two Olympic medals – including a gold in Athens in 2004 and a bronze in Sydney in 2000 – as well as numerous additional medals from world and European championships.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin and Kabaeva were first linked in April 2008 – even though Putin denied the relationship rumors at the time.
"There is a private life in which no one should interfere,” the Russian leader scoffed 15 years ago. “I've always had a low opinion of those with snotty noses and erotic fantasies who delve into the lives of others.”
Rumors then swirled that Kabaeva and Putin shared three children together – and she reportedly became pregnant once again in May 2022.
Flash forward to earlier this year, and Putin and Kabaeva were thought to have split after the Russian leader was spotted with a new woman named Ekaterina Mizulina.
“Katya Mizulina is completely to Putin’s taste,” one Russian insider shared in February regarding the new alleged romance. “This Barbie type has always suited him very well.”