Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires 'Right-hand Man' Travis Loudermilk After His Wife Files for Divorce for Alleged Adultery: Report
Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly fired her district director, Travis Loudermilk, this month after it was revealed that Loudermilk’s wife filed for divorce on the grounds of alleged adultery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Loudermilk’s wife, Sarah Loudermilk, filed for divorce from the district director earlier this year, sources confirmed that Greene fired her embattled “right-hand man.”
According to Daily Mail, Greene fired Loudermilk because she feared that the alleged adultery scandal “made her look bad.”
Greene also reportedly found that her once right-hand man had become a “political liability.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sarah Loudermilk filed for divorce from Greene’s district director in March after Sarah Loudermilk learned that her husband was engaged in an alleged affair with a married social media influencer and mom-of-three named Katy Allan.
Sarah reportedly cited adultery in her divorce petition filed in March, and photos obtained by Daily Mail later showed Travis Loudermilk and his alleged lover together on Easter Sunday.
Also shocking was one insider’s claim that Greene knew about her district director’s alleged affair with Allan but did not say anything over concerns about the political consequences and backlash such a scandal would create.
Travis Loudermilk is the son of Georgia Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk, and that also allegedly played a role in Greene’s efforts to keep the suspected adultery scandal under wraps.
“Neither Congressman Loudermilk nor Congresswoman Greene wanted this story to see the light of day,” one insider familiar with the matter told Daily Mail shortly after Sarah Loudermilk filed for divorce from her husband and accused him of adultery.
“Congressman Loudermilk is a very conservative homeschooling advocate with deep roots in Bartow County,” the source continued, “and Greene doesn't want the PR nightmare of the public knowing her top man in the district has had an affair with a wealthy married woman who has three children.”
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Democrats Want Donald Trump 'Dead’ and He Will Be ‘Murdered' in Jail: 'This Is How Serious They Are'
- 'You Didn't Give Me a Plan': Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Dodging Questions About Ousting Mike Johnson
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Speaker Mike Johnson's Recently Passed Ukraine and Israel Aid Bill 'Bulls---' at Capitol Hill
Meanwhile, Travis Loudermilk called the adultery allegations against him “totally false.” Neither Loudermilk nor Congresswoman Greene’s office have released a statement regarding the district director’s reported ouster.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Travis and Sarah Loudermilk’s divorce and impending adultery lawsuit battle came just months after Congresswoman Greene split from her own husband, Perry Greene.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Greene’s marriage ended in December 2022 after the controversial MAGA congresswoman was romantically linked to right-wing reporter Brian Glenn.
Greene later confirmed that she was seeing Glenn in April 2023.
“He's from the industry, so he is a great resource,” she said last year. “He's explained a lot, like how things work and yeah, it's great.”
“So maybe I'm falling in love with the press,” she quipped at the time.