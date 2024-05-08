Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly fired her district director, Travis Loudermilk, this month after it was revealed that Loudermilk’s wife filed for divorce on the grounds of alleged adultery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Loudermilk’s wife, Sarah Loudermilk, filed for divorce from the district director earlier this year, sources confirmed that Greene fired her embattled “right-hand man.”