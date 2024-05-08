Home > Exclusives > Margaret Qualley Exclusive Margaret Qualley's Sister Rainey Shut Down in Fight Over Guardianship of Alleged Homeless Woman's Baby Source: MEGA Rainey pleaded for the court to appoint her guardian of the baby girl. By: Ryan Naumann May 8 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Margaret Qualley's sister Rainey suffered a major setback in court after she failed to convince a judge to appoint her guardian of an alleged homeless woman's newborn baby despite an emotional plea. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week on Rainey and her partner Anthony John Wilson's emergency petition over a little girl named Wyoming.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The court denied the emergency petition.

As we first reported, in their petition, Rainey and Anthony explained they had been taking care of Wyoming for months. They said they met the child's mother — who goes by the name Krazy — while filming a documentary on train hopping. The duo said Krazy lived on the streets and suffered from drug addiction issues. Rainey and Anthony said Krazy had asked them to care for Wyoming for periods of time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rainey and Krazy faced off at the recent hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple said Krazy did not have stable housing nor could she provide Wyoming with her basic needs. Their lawyer explained, “[Rainey] DeBose Qualley and Anthony John Wilson have been caring for the child … and providing for her needs since December 2023 and they are providing a safe and loving home for her. If Wyoming were not in [Petitioners’] care, she would be living on the streets with her mother and be exposed to drug use, unsafe conditions, homelessness, and at risk of being removed by Child Protective Services.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Wyoming does not have any other relatives who are stable enough to care for her. Petitioners have a strong bond with the child and it is in the child’s best interests to remain with Petitioners who have cared for her for the majority of her life and can provide a safe and stable home," the petition read. Krazy opposed the request. She claimed that Rainey and Anthony “set out from the beginning to mislead me into believing that they were interested in helping me better my life and help me with my child. In hindsight, I see that I was being exploited by petitioners instead of helped.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rainey with her mother Andie MacDowell.

Article continues below advertisement

Krazy claimed she had stable housing and could provide for Wyoming. The guardianship battle turned ugly when Krazy showed up at Rainey's home earlier this month. The cops were called after Rainey refused to give Krazy the car seat. The officers told Rainey that they had to let Krazy take the child since there was no custody order in place.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent declaration, Rainey said, “In the last month, Wyoming was in our care on April 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and May 1. In the past four months, [Krazy] has not cared for Wyoming for more than 11 days in a row, the second longest period was 5 days.” They added, "Until the court conducts a thorough evaluation, we strongly believe it is safest for Wyoming to be in our home where Cheyenne is encouraged to visit.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rainey will be able to argue her case again at a hearing in August.

At the recent hearing, Rainey and Anthony were present along with Krazy. The court denied the emergency petition due to "insufficient evidence" being provided to grant the request. The court referred the matter to the Department of Children and Family Services to review. A hearing was scheduled for August — where Rainey and Anthony could once again make the case to be named co-guardians.