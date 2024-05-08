Home > Exclusives > Margaret Qualley Exclusive READ: Margaret Qualley’s Sister Rainey’s Emotional Plea in Court to Be Named Guardian of Baby Whose Mother Allegedly Lives on The Streets Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann May 8 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey submitted an emotional declaration as part of her fight for custody of an alleged homeless woman’s child. As we first reported, Rainey and her partner/filmmaker Anthony John Wilson filed a petition to be named co-guardians of a baby girl named Wyoming.

The duo met the child’s mother — who goes by the name Krazy — while filming a documentary on train hopping. Rainey said Krazy had a difficult life and lived on the street. Rainey said she had been taking care of the child since December 2023.

“If Wyoming were not in [Petitioners’] care, she would be living on the streets with her mother and be exposed to drug use, unsafe conditions, homelessness, and at risk of being removed by Child Protective Services,” the petition read. Rainey and Anthony’s lawyer added, “Wyoming does not have any other relatives who are stable enough to care for her. Petitioners have a strong bond with the child and it is in the child’s best interests to remain with Petitioners who have cared for her for the majority of her life and can provide a safe and stable home.”

Krazy filed an opposition to the petition. She said she had housing and could provide Wyoming with her basic needs. In her response, Krazy accused Rainey and her partner of having “set out from the beginning to mislead me into believing that they were interested in helping me better my life and help me with my child. In hindsight, I see that I was being exploited by petitioners instead of helped.”

The fight turned ugly recently after Krazy showed up at Rainey’s home on May 1. The actress’ lawyer said Krazy demanded she be allowed to take the child but Rainey refused. Krazy called the cops who told Rainey she had to let the child go since there was no court order yet. Now, Rainey filed a declaration in court, obtained by RadarOnline.com, ahead of the upcoming hearing on guardianship. Rainey said she met Krazy in April 2023.

“We hoped that taking care of Wyoming would give [Krazy] the opportunity to increase her stability so that she could raise Wyoming in a safe, healthy environment. We visited and she asked for money for groceries and Uber rides numerous times, which we happily provided. We encouraged her to get a job, offered to help her study for the GED, and drove her to look at apartments, but she did not follow through with any of those objectives,” Rainey said. “When it became clear that Wyoming would be living with us essentially fulltime, we needed to establish the legal authority to care for Wyoming and take her to the doctor if needed. [Krazy] was open to a guardianship at first, but later changed her mind,” she said. “A couple months later when Anthony began pointing out his concerns about Wyoming s safety, [Krazy] wanted to take care of Wyoming more often.”

She added, “[Krazy] was living in broken down vehicles with hazardous fumes and we could no longer turn a blind eye to the illegal substance abuse, petty crime, homelessness, and risks of raising a child on the street that Anthony had witnessed. We did not call DCFS because up until that point, Wyoming was safe in our care and we did not want Wyoming to go into the foster system. We explained our concerns on multiple occasions, but due to her history of living on the street on her own since age 12, [Krazy] does not fully understand the danger Wyoming experiences in her care.”

Rainey said “even after [Krazy]” obtained a room to stay in on April 6, 2024, “she continued to ask us to care for Wyoming.” She said, “In the last month, Wyoming was in our care on April 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and May 1. In the past four months, [Krazy] has not cared for Wyoming for more than 11 days in a row, the second longest period was 5 days.”

Rainey added, “When Wyoming is in our care, [Krazy] returns to her usual habits of train hopping and partying with friends instead of working towards providing a stable home for Wyoming.” The two said, “We have seen positive changes and hope that Cheyenne will continue to work towards parenting Wyoming fulltime. We will continue to provide guidance and support to facilitate those changes and our home is open to Wyoming for as long as necessary. Until the court conducts a thorough evaluation, we strongly believe it is safest for Wyoming to be in our home where Cheyenne is encouraged to visit.” A judge has yet to rule.