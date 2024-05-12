'Return The Money Joe!' Trump Calls on Biden to 'Return the Donations of All Anti-Semites, American-Haters, and Financiers of Chaos' Behind College Protests
Donald Trump has claimed that "the very same people who are funding the violent campus uprisings are also funding Joe Biden's campaign," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former president denounced the recent pro-Palestine student protests and called on the current president and the Democratic Party to "return the donations of all anti-Semites, American-haters, and financiers of chaos" during a massive MAGA rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday.
"Crooked Joe surrendered to the terrorists just like he surrendered to the Taliban. And now he’s surrendering our college campuses to anarchists, jihadists, freaks, and anti-American extremists who are trying to tear down our American flag," Trump said. "They want to tear it down every single place they go. They want to rip down our flag."
"The chaos and violence happening on our college campuses right now is all because Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing," he continued. "The very same people who are funding the violent campus uprisings are also funding Joe Biden’s campaign. Do you believe this?"
"Tonight, I’m officially calling on Joe Biden and the Democrat National Committee to return the donations of all anti-Semites, American-haters, and financiers of chaos who have funded the chaos on our campuses. Return the money, Joe."
"When I'm president, we will not allow our colleges to be taken over by violent radicals," the presumptive Republican presidential nominee added. "And if you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism or anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism to our campuses, we will immediately deport you. You'll be out of that school."
Nearly 100,000 attendees gathered to hear Trump speak at the New Jersey rally, where the embattled ex-president was joined on the stage by several high-profile supporters including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who is reportedly on the short list being considered as one of Trump's potential vice presidential running mates.