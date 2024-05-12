'Return The Money Joe!' Trump Calls on Biden to 'Return the Donations of All Anti-Semites, American-Haters, and Financiers of Chaos' Behind College Protests

Trump called on the current president and the Democratic Party to "return the donations of all anti-Semites, American-haters, and financiers of chaos" during a massive MAGA rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The former president denounced the recent pro-Palestine student protests and called on the current president and the Democratic Party to "return the donations of all anti-Semites, American-haters, and financiers of chaos" during a massive MAGA rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday.

Donald Trump has claimed that "the very same people who are funding the violent campus uprisings are also funding Joe Biden's campaign."

"Crooked Joe surrendered to the terrorists just like he surrendered to the Taliban. And now he’s surrendering our college campuses to anarchists, jihadists, freaks, and anti-American extremists who are trying to tear down our American flag," Trump said. "They want to tear it down every single place they go. They want to rip down our flag."

"The chaos and violence happening on our college campuses right now is all because Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing," he continued. "The very same people who are funding the violent campus uprisings are also funding Joe Biden’s campaign. Do you believe this?"

"Tonight, I’m officially calling on Joe Biden and the Democrat National Committee to return the donations of all anti-Semites, American-haters, and financiers of chaos who have funded the chaos on our campuses. Return the money, Joe."