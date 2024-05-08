Sen. Lindsey Graham Claims Pro-Palestine Student Protesters Are Either 'Dumb-----' or 'Terrorist Sympathizers'
Senator Lindsey Graham claimed pro-Palestinian student protesters were either "dumb-----" or "terrorist sympathizers," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Graham discussed the "two classes" he felt students protesting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza fell into during an appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday.
During his appearance on Jesse Watters' program, the South Carolina lawmaker discussed ongoing protests at universities across the country regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.
"I think the Department of Justice needs to investigate where the money is coming from," Graham told the Fox News host. "There’s two classes of people here. Anti-Semites: If you say, 'We are Hamas,' and you mean it, then you are a religious Nazi," the senator continued. "If you say, “We are Hamas,” and you don’t know what Hamas is all about, you are a dumb---."
"So there’s dumb----- and there’s terrorist sympathizers, and how do you fix this? Win in November," Graham continued before voicing support for the presumptive Republican nominee amid escalating tensions at college protests.
"Here’s what I can promise you, if Donald Trump were president of the United States, his attorney general would be all over this, these college presidents would be under the gun to stop this crap."
Watters enthusiastically agreed with Graham's statements about student protesters, "Yeah, some of them are dumb-----, ’cause they can’t even spell ‘Palestine.’ We saw that right there in red graffiti."
A picture then flashed on screen of graffiti that read "Palastine" in red spray paint.
Back in October, Graham made it clear that he supported Israel's military operation in Gaza — and no amount of civilian lives lost would make him question their military campaign.
"If somebody asked us after World War II, ‘Is there a limit what would you do to make sure that Japan and Germany don’t conquer the world? Is there any limit what Israel should do to the people who are trying to slaughter the Jews?’ The answer is no," Graham said in a CNN interview. "There is no limit."
Graham's comments on pro-Palestinian student protesters followed Trump's criticism of Joe Biden's response to growing anti-semitism across the country — and then accused him of running "a Gestapo administration."
"These people are running a Gestapo administration," Trump said at a Republican National Convention donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. "And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me."