Sen. Lindsey Graham Claims Pro-Palestine Student Protesters Are Either 'Dumb-----' or 'Terrorist Sympathizers'

During his appearance on Jesse Watters' program, the South Carolina lawmaker discussed ongoing protests at universities across the country regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

"I think the Department of Justice needs to investigate where the money is coming from," Graham told the Fox News host. "There’s two classes of people here. Anti-Semites: If you say, 'We are Hamas,' and you mean it, then you are a religious Nazi," the senator continued. "If you say, “We are Hamas,” and you don’t know what Hamas is all about, you are a dumb---."