Travis Kelce Unbothered by Jana Kramer's 'Always Drunk' Comment, Thinks She's Clout-Chasing: Sources
Travis Kelce had no clue who Jana Kramer was until she came for him and his drinking habits this week, and he's reportedly telling his pals that he believes she's labeling him a party animal and targeting his relationship with Taylor Swift for clout, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the One Tree Hill alum spoke ill about the Kansas City Chiefs champ's lifestyle, claiming "he's always drunk" on her Whine Down podcast. She also dragged Swift into the drama by stating she's "drinking more now," insinuating she's worried that the pop star is following in her boyfriend's footsteps.
Kramer's name and podcast were hurled into the headlines after her comments, which sources say Kelce believes is exactly what she wanted. According to insiders, he's taken aback by her remarks and thinks she decided to target his romance with Swift for attention.
Kelce-adjacent sources told TMZ that the three-time Super Bowl champ wasn't familiar with Kramer — or her work as an actress — before this week, and isn't too concerned because he's got it in his head she's clout-chasing.
Kramer — who played Alex Dupre on the popular CW show — made waves on Monday when listeners caught wind of her comments about one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples.
"To me, he’s always drunk,” Kramer, 40, said during her podcast. “Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk."
Speaking about Swift, Kramer said she "hope[s]" that The Tortured Poets Department singer doesn't follow in her boyfriend's booze-loving footsteps.
“I see her drinking more now. Like, the company you keep,” Kramer alleged. She also said that she's seeing red flags with Kelce, noting he reminds her of her ex — and not in a pleasant way.
She cited the football star's alleged “aggression” toward coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII in February, telling her listeners that Kelce's reaction “rubbed [her] the wrong way.”
Kramer also called him "corny" and "cheesy," claiming he's "loving the attention" that he's getting from dating Swift.
“I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love,” the actress. “But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to.” But sources are insistent — Kelce is simply enjoying his life in the off-season, as is Swift, who's still jet-setting the globe for her Eras tour.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Swift's team for comment.