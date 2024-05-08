Travis Kelce Unbothered by Jana Kramer's 'Always Drunk' Comment, Thinks She's Clout-Chasing: Sources

Travis Kelce had no clue who Jana Kramer was until she came for him and his drinking habits this week, and he's reportedly telling his pals that he believes she's labeling him a party animal and targeting his relationship with Taylor Swift for clout, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the One Tree Hill alum spoke ill about the Kansas City Chiefs champ's lifestyle, claiming "he's always drunk" on her Whine Down podcast. She also dragged Swift into the drama by stating she's "drinking more now," insinuating she's worried that the pop star is following in her boyfriend's footsteps.