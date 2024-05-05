'These People Are Running a Gestapo Administration': Trump Compares Biden White House to Nazis

Donald Trump railed against the prosecutors in his many cases and likened President Joe Biden's administration to Nazi Germany in a 90-minute expletive-laden speech during a Republic National Committee donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"These people are running a Gestapo administration," Trump said, accusing the Biden White House of orchestrating his indictments. "And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me."

“Once I got indicted, I said well, now the gloves have to come off,” Trump added, calling Biden “the worst president in the history of our country. He’s grossly incompetent. He’s crooked as hell. He’s the Manchurian candidate, he accepts massive amounts of money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine and many other countries. He’s a crook.”