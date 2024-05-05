'These People Are Running a Gestapo Administration': Trump Compares Biden White House to Nazis
Donald Trump railed against the prosecutors in his many cases and likened President Joe Biden's administration to Nazi Germany in a 90-minute expletive-laden speech during a Republic National Committee donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"These people are running a Gestapo administration," Trump said, accusing the Biden White House of orchestrating his indictments. "And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me."
“Once I got indicted, I said well, now the gloves have to come off,” Trump added, calling Biden “the worst president in the history of our country. He’s grossly incompetent. He’s crooked as hell. He’s the Manchurian candidate, he accepts massive amounts of money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine and many other countries. He’s a crook.”
Trump went on to call special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the embattled former president's two federal cases, a "f------ a------," an "evil thug," "deranged," and "unattractive both inside and out ... one unattractive dude."
He also mocked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting his Georgia election interference case, as a "a real beauty" and referred to her as "Mrs. Wade," a reference to her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade.
The presumptive Republican nominee faces 88 criminal charges across four separate state and federal cases. "Once I got indicted, I said holy s---, I just got indicted. Me ... I got indicted like Alphonse and like all these people," he said, comparing himself to notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone, who was eventually jailed for tax evasion.
Trump entered the Florida event, which was attended by around 400 Republican donors and lawmakers, to his recording of the national anthem featuring people arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
He praised House speaker Mike Johnson, telling Republican critics to "leave him alone," and teased his selection for vice presidential running mate, name-checking Elise Stefanik, Tim Scott, JD Vance, Doug Burgum, and "Little Marco" Rubio.
"Anyone who makes a $1 million donation right now to the Republican Party, I will let you come up and speak," the ex-president offered at one point during the event.
Two donors reportedly took him up on the offer. "Donald J Trump is the person that God has chosen," one of them reportedly declared.