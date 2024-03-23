'Criminals Singing the National Anthem': CNN's Jake Tapper Slams Trump Rallies With January 6 Participants

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has slammed Donald Trump for his ongoing support of the January 6 rioters, RadarOnline.com can report.

During an appearance on The Bulwark podcast, Tapper and host Tim Miller discussed Trump and their approach to covering the embattled ex-president's inflammatory comments.

"This is a genuine question ... I don't know how to deal with it," Miller began. "Because Donald Trump goes out and does a speech, and his speeches are just wheels off nonsense. And he does election fraud stuff every time, which is not true. He does January 6th apologia now every speech. He lies about Joe Biden — "

"Not just apologia!" Tapper interjected. "He starts his rallies with January 6th criminals singing the national anthem! And he calls them hostages — at a time when there are actual American hostages in Gaza! Yeah. No, you're downplaying it."