Federal Prosecutors Seek 40-Year Sentence for the Man Who Brutally Attacked Nancy Pelosi’s Husband
Federal prosecutors have recommended a 40-year sentence for David DePape, the man who was convicted of attempting to kidnap then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and brutally attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi.
The incident, which occurred on October 28, 2022, in the Pelosi's residence in San Francisco, left Paul with severe injuries, including a fractured skull.
Despite DePape not being charged with terrorism offenses, US attorneys are pressing for a "terrorism enhancement" to increase his time in prison.
US Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey highlighted in a court filing the gravity of the attack, stating, "The violent lessons that the defendant wanted to teach are not permitted in this country."
“Defendant intended to promote a federal crime of terrorism and therefore, the terrorism enhancement should apply here,” Ramsey concluded.
This sentiment underlines the serious nature of the crime that unfolded in the Pelosi household.
The assaulter, who holds beliefs in unfounded conspiracy theories involving Democrat elites, aimed to expose what he perceived as a clandestine network of powerful individuals. His misguided actions led to the brutal assault on Paul, an incident that shocked many and raised concerns about the safety of public officials and their families.
In the aftermath of the attack, David expressed remorse for the harm caused to Paul, emphasizing, "He was never my target, and I’m sorry he got hurt." This apology, however, does not diminish the severity of the crime committed or the traumatic impact it had on the victim and his family.
The defendant, who faces up to 50 years in prison at sentencing, accused the judge of giving the wrong instructions to the jury before they deliberated.
Prosecutors scoffed at the motion. They claimed they proved their case in court.
"The defense team was permitted to argue its theory to the jury – that the defendant targeted Speaker Pelosi because he believed she was part of an elite, corrupt cabal and because of her role as the head of the Democratic Party,” prosecutors argued.
The trial held in November culminated in DePape being found guilty of attempted kidnapping and assault on a federal official's family member.
The prosecution presented compelling evidence, including police body camera footage capturing the harrowing assault, to support their case against DePape.
Despite his upcoming federal sentencing scheduled for May 17, DePape still faces additional legal proceedings at the state level for charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.