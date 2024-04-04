Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Attacker: Federal Judge Shuts Down David DePape's Plea for New Trial
The man convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer after breaking into the politician's California mansion was shut down in his effort to convince the court to grant him a new trial.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court denied David DePape's motion for a re-do.
In November 2023, DePape was convicted of assault and kidnapping charges related to the October 28, 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi.
After DePape broke into Nancy's home, he made contact with Paul. Paul called the police who rushed to the address. After police arrived, they saw DePape holding a hammer near Paul. On bodycam footage, Paul screams out after DePape hits him.
Paul was transported to the local hospital. He required surgery for a fractured skull.
Prosecutors claimed the man had targeted Nancy and collected personal information about her, including her home address. The government told the jury that DePape planned on kidnapping Nancy and holding her hostage — where he planned to break her kneecaps.
Following the conviction in court, U.S. Attorney Ramsey said, “We are grateful to the jury for their deliberations and the justice that this verdict signifies. Our public servants and their families deserve to work and live without threats and violence. Defendant’s violent plan to kidnap then-Speaker Pelosi was rooted in his virulent disagreement with her as a result of her official position. His violent plan ended with the assault on Mr. Pelosi."
He added, "Today’s verdict brings justice to the Pelosi family and to the idea that violence has no place in politics.”
As we first reported, DePape was not pleased with the outcome. He quickly filed a motion for a new trial. His lawyer argued the prosecutors failed to prove he carried out the attack to prevent Nancy from carrying out her official duties as a member of Congress.
DePape, who faces up to 50 years in prison at sentencing, accused the judge of giving the wrong instructions to the jury before they deliberated.
Prosecutors scoffed at the motion. They claimed they proved their case in court.
"The defense team was permitted to argue its theory to the jury – that the defendant targeted Speaker Pelosi because he believed she was part of an elite, corrupt cabal and because of her role as the head of the Democratic Party,” prosecutors argued.
“The Court properly instructed the jury on the legal requirements for both charges and the government did not misstate these requirements in its jury addresses. The jury rejected the defense theory of the case and instead convicted [the] defendant," the motion read. "A new trial is not warranted."
The judge found DePape's arguments unpersuasive and denied the motion this week.