Nancy Pelosi's Husband Assault: Prosecutors Fighting Man Convicted of Hammer Attack Over Plea for New Trial

Prosecutors urged a federal judge to reject a motion for a new trial for the man convicted in the brutal hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

David DePape claimed his constitutional rights were violated because the government failed to prove he carried out the attack to prevent Pelosi from carrying out her official duties as a member of Congress.

In addition, DePape, who faces up to 50 years behind bars, claimed the federal judge erroneously instructed jurors to consider the prosecutors’ charge that he plotted to interfere with Pelosi’s duties.