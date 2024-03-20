David DePape, Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Assault of Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Demands New Trial Ahead of Sentencing

The unhinged man convicted in the brutal hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband is demanding a new trial before he is scheduled to be sentenced in April, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, David DePape argued his constitutional rights were violated because the government failed to prove he carried out the attack to prevent Pelosi from carrying out her official duties as a member of Congress.

What’s more, DePape, who faces up to 50 years behind bars, claimed the federal judge erroneously instructed jurors to consider the prosecutors’ charge that he plotted to interfere with Pelosi’s official duties.