Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Nancy Pelosi
Exclusive

Exclusive Photos: See The Treasure Trove of Bizarre Items Seized From Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Hammer Attacker

see the bizarre items seized from nancy pelosis husbands attacker
Source: U.S. District Court
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The unhinged man convicted in the brutal hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband brought along a treasure trove of survivalist gear for his brazen home invasion siege on the then House Speaker’s mansion, bombshell photographs obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.

The bizarre items seized after David DePape’s arrest included two backpacks, more than $9k in cash, sleeping bags, vitamins, solar charges, beef jerky sticks, and a unicorn costume.

Article continues below advertisement
see the bizarre items seized from nancy pelosis husbands attacker
Source: U.S. District Court

David DePape, had more than $9k in cash when he broke into the home of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The federal prosecutors released some of the pictures several weeks after a jury found the 42-year-old conspiracy theorist guilty of assaulting Paul Pelosi, 83, with a dangerous weapon and attempted kidnapping.

Article continues below advertisement
see the bizarre items seized from nancy pelosis husbands attacker
Source: U.S. District Court

DePape, who was recently convicted in the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, brought along his worldly possessions during the home invasion.

Investigators seized dozens of the items from DePape’s two backpacks, including a mini-sledgehammer used to bash through a rear pane glass door and a smaller traditional hammer used to fracture Paul’s skull during the October 2022 attack caught on police body cam video.

Article continues below advertisement
see the bizarre items seized from nancy pelosis husbands attacker
Source: U.S. District Court

Some of the items seized in the October 2022 attack included a Nintendo switch, hard drives, chargers and duct tape.

It is still unclear why DePape, a drifter who lived in a garage in Richmond, California, brought along such a vast array of survival gear during his botched plan to kidnap the then House Speaker who was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Aside from telling investigators he wanted to break Nancy’s kneecaps, it is unknown if he was prepped for a long siege inside the mansion or if he planned to flee with his prey.

Article continues below advertisement
see the bizarre items seized from nancy pelosis husbands attacker
Source: U.S.. District Court

It is unknown if DePape was preparing for a long siege inside the Pelosi mansion.

MORE ON:
Nancy Pelosi

Among the items recovered were DePape’s Canadian passport, birth certificate, two driver’s licenses, a social security card, a camping light, a laptop, various hard drives, cable wires, a body camera, a solar recharger, and his welfare and bank cards.

Article continues below advertisement
see the bizarre items seized from nancy pelosis husbands attacker
Source: U.S. District Court

Aside from snacks, DePape also had a book about life in Russia's notorious gulag.

The cache also included The Gulag Archipelago, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning book that painfully details life inside Russia’s notorious prison and labor camps from 1917 to 1953 under the Bolsheviks and strongman Joseph Stalin.

Also confiscated were his toothbrush, toothpaste, a sleeping bag, women’s vitamins, batteries, matches, rubber gloves, Goji berries, crayons, scissors, a Nintendo Switch, socks, seven boxer briefs, and dozens of single packets of Wyler’s Light powdered drink mixes.

Article continues below advertisement
see the bizarre items seized from nancy pelosis husbands attacker
Source: U.S. District Court

The drifter who lived in a garage also carried a camping light and crayons.

As RadarOnline.com reported, it took jurors just eight hours to find DePape guilty during a November trial where he admitted on the stand that he was “surprised and confused” to learn Nancy was not home and his plan was “basically ruined."

"He was never my target and I'm sorry that he got hurt," DePape told the jurors about Paul.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
see the bizarre items seized from nancy pelosis husbands attacker
Source: U.S. District Court

Investigators also found two hammers, zip ties, a sleeping bag and a laptop among DePape's possessions.

In a police jailhouse interview, DePape railed against Hillary Clinton and accused Nancy of being the “leader of the pack” viciously targeting former President Donald Trump, and then blathered about several right-wing QAnon conspiracy theories, according to Business Insider.

DePape faces up to 50 years in federal prison when sentenced.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.