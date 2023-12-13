Exclusive Photos: See The Treasure Trove of Bizarre Items Seized From Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Hammer Attacker
The unhinged man convicted in the brutal hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband brought along a treasure trove of survivalist gear for his brazen home invasion siege on the then House Speaker’s mansion, bombshell photographs obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
The bizarre items seized after David DePape’s arrest included two backpacks, more than $9k in cash, sleeping bags, vitamins, solar charges, beef jerky sticks, and a unicorn costume.
The federal prosecutors released some of the pictures several weeks after a jury found the 42-year-old conspiracy theorist guilty of assaulting Paul Pelosi, 83, with a dangerous weapon and attempted kidnapping.
Investigators seized dozens of the items from DePape’s two backpacks, including a mini-sledgehammer used to bash through a rear pane glass door and a smaller traditional hammer used to fracture Paul’s skull during the October 2022 attack caught on police body cam video.
It is still unclear why DePape, a drifter who lived in a garage in Richmond, California, brought along such a vast array of survival gear during his botched plan to kidnap the then House Speaker who was in Washington, D.C., at the time.
Aside from telling investigators he wanted to break Nancy’s kneecaps, it is unknown if he was prepped for a long siege inside the mansion or if he planned to flee with his prey.
Among the items recovered were DePape’s Canadian passport, birth certificate, two driver’s licenses, a social security card, a camping light, a laptop, various hard drives, cable wires, a body camera, a solar recharger, and his welfare and bank cards.
The cache also included The Gulag Archipelago, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning book that painfully details life inside Russia’s notorious prison and labor camps from 1917 to 1953 under the Bolsheviks and strongman Joseph Stalin.
Also confiscated were his toothbrush, toothpaste, a sleeping bag, women’s vitamins, batteries, matches, rubber gloves, Goji berries, crayons, scissors, a Nintendo Switch, socks, seven boxer briefs, and dozens of single packets of Wyler’s Light powdered drink mixes.
As RadarOnline.com reported, it took jurors just eight hours to find DePape guilty during a November trial where he admitted on the stand that he was “surprised and confused” to learn Nancy was not home and his plan was “basically ruined."
"He was never my target and I'm sorry that he got hurt," DePape told the jurors about Paul.
In a police jailhouse interview, DePape railed against Hillary Clinton and accused Nancy of being the “leader of the pack” viciously targeting former President Donald Trump, and then blathered about several right-wing QAnon conspiracy theories, according to Business Insider.
DePape faces up to 50 years in federal prison when sentenced.