Exclusive Photos: See The Treasure Trove of Bizarre Items Seized From Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Hammer Attacker

The unhinged man convicted in the brutal hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband brought along a treasure trove of survivalist gear for his brazen home invasion siege on the then House Speaker’s mansion, bombshell photographs obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.

The bizarre items seized after David DePape’s arrest included two backpacks, more than $9k in cash, sleeping bags, vitamins, solar charges, beef jerky sticks, and a unicorn costume.