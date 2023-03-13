Malala Yousafzai Speaks Out As Jimmy Kimmel Is Accused Of 'Harassing' Her During Academy Awards: 'Treat People With Kindness'

Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai took to social media this week to respond to allegations Jimmy Kimmel “harassed” her while hosting this year’s Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday night, while Yousafzai was at the Oscars representing her short documentary Stranger at the Gate, Kimmel came under fire for asking the Taliban shooting survivor her thoughts regarding rumors Harry Styles “spit” on Chris Pine while the pair were promoting the film Don’t Worry Darling in September.