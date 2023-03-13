Oscars Face Backlash After Anne Heche Left Out Of Award Ceremony's In Memoriam Segment

The Oscars faced significant backlash this weekend after the awards ceremony failed to pay tribute to the late Anne Heche during its annual In Memoriam segment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, California’s Dolby Theatre, Grease star John Travolta began this year’s In Memoriam montage by paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John as well as his late friend and actress Kirstie Alley.