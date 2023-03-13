Oscars Face Backlash After Anne Heche Left Out Of Award Ceremony's In Memoriam Segment
The Oscars faced significant backlash this weekend after the awards ceremony failed to pay tribute to the late Anne Heche during its annual In Memoriam segment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, California’s Dolby Theatre, Grease star John Travolta began this year’s In Memoriam montage by paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John as well as his late friend and actress Kirstie Alley.
But while a number of other stars who passed away over the last year were subsequently mentioned – including Hollywood greats such as James Caan, Angela Lansbury, and Raquel Welch – there was no mention of Heche during Sunday night’s emotional segment.
Shortly after the In Memoriam montage came to an end, Oscars viewers rushed to Twitter to slam the Academy for failing to mention Heche and a number of other snubbed stars.
“No Anne Heche In Memorium? Wasn't she an actress her entire life?” wrote one surprised viewer. “Pretty foul [Oscars]”
“It is a very large oversight to have not featured Anne Heche in the in memoriam,” tweeted another. “She made a major mark. She will be missed.”
“Where the F--K was Anne Heche,” fumed another disappointed fan after tuning into this year’s Academy Awards.
“Every year, the Oscars In Memoriam leaves people out. This year, the segment seemed short, and it's awful that they left Anne Heche out. I'm sure there are many more,” wrote yet another upset viewer.
“Very, very surprised Anne Heche wasn't in the televised In Memoriam.”
Instead of paying tribute to Heche on screen, the Academy instead directed its viewers to its website where a longer list of recently passed stars was shared – this time with Heche included.
Even more shocking is the fact that Heche was not the only Hollywood star to be omitted from Sunday night’s In Memoriam.
Other late Hollywood greats omitted from this year’s In Memoriam segment included Triangle of Sadness stars Charlbi Dean and Paul Sorvino, late comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Will & Grace favorite Leslie Jordan, and Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore.