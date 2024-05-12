'Not a Chance in Hell': Meghan McCain Says She Won't Return to 'The View'

Meghan McCain has no plans to ever rejoin 'The View.'

McCain told Page Six that "there's not a chance in hell" that the show's producers would ask her to come back, and she has no interest in returning regardless.

“I’ve had kids since then,” she said. “I really like my life right now and I feel like it’s taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious.”

“I’m 39, I’ll be 40 in October, and there’s something about pushing 40,” she added, explaining that people have finally stopped seeing her as a “spoiled baby.”

“I think it’s because I’m still working and a mom of two,” McCain, who shares daughters Clover, 1, and Liberty Sage, 3, with husband Ben Domenech, said.