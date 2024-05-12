'Not a Chance in Hell': Meghan McCain Says She Won't Return to 'The View'
Meghan McCain has no plans to ever rejoin The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McCain told Page Six that "there's not a chance in hell" that the show's producers would ask her to come back, and she has no interest in returning regardless.
“I’ve had kids since then,” she said. “I really like my life right now and I feel like it’s taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious.”
“I’m 39, I’ll be 40 in October, and there’s something about pushing 40,” she added, explaining that people have finally stopped seeing her as a “spoiled baby.”
“I think it’s because I’m still working and a mom of two,” McCain, who shares daughters Clover, 1, and Liberty Sage, 3, with husband Ben Domenech, said.
McCain joined the daytime talk show as a co-host alongside Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro in 2017.
She departed the series in 2021, and revealed that she has not maintained friendships with any of her former co-hosts — perhaps not surprising given their contentious relationship in recent years.
- 'No Peace, B----': Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake for 'Walking Back' Insults Against Her Late Father — 'We See You for Who You Are'
- Meghan McCain Trashes Former 'View' Co-hosts as 'Pathetic' and 'Crazy Old People' After Latest Show Controversy
- 'The World Is So Broken': Meghan McCain Gets Upset Over Leaked Explicit Senate Chamber Video
“I don’t talk to any of the main co-hosts that I was with, but I still do have friends, that work on the show and people that I made relationships with,” McCain said.
“But I never want to say who because I don’t want them to get bullied for still being my friend. Like, I don’t want them to be publicly or privately bullied. And I actually have.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
But McCain, who currently hosts the new podcast Citizen McCain, said she has become friends with several View hosts who weren't on the show at the same time she was.
“I actually have some interesting relationships with co-hosts that were on the show that weren’t on my seasons — I guess I can break this here — like, Rosie O’Donnell is coming on my podcast soon. So, I mean, please don’t cancel now that I’ve announced it,” she joked.
“But I have relationships. I love Jenny McCarthy. She’s always so supportive. She’s amazing. Elisabeth Hasselbeck. I have her number on my phone. It’s kind of a weird club. Like, it’s a weird, you know, it’s like a weird thing to be a part of a weird TV history.”