'Not a Chance in Hell': Meghan McCain Says She Won't Return to 'The View'

Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain has no plans to ever rejoin 'The View.'

By:

May 12 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan McCain has no plans to ever rejoin The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McCain told Page Six that "there's not a chance in hell" that the show's producers would ask her to come back, and she has no interest in returning regardless.

Source: MEGA

McCain joined the daytime talk show as a co-host alongside Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro in 2017.

“I’ve had kids since then,” she said. “I really like my life right now and I feel like it’s taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious.”

“I’m 39, I’ll be 40 in October, and there’s something about pushing 40,” she added, explaining that people have finally stopped seeing her as a “spoiled baby.”

“I think it’s because I’m still working and a mom of two,” McCain, who shares daughters Clover, 1, and Liberty Sage, 3, with husband Ben Domenech, said.

Source: MEGA

She departed the series in 2021.

She departed the series in 2021, and revealed that she has not maintained friendships with any of her former co-hosts — perhaps not surprising given their contentious relationship in recent years.

Source: MEGA

McCain has called her former co-hosts – including Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg – “crazy old people.”

“I don’t talk to any of the main co-hosts that I was with, but I still do have friends, that work on the show and people that I made relationships with,” McCain said.

“But I never want to say who because I don’t want them to get bullied for still being my friend. Like, I don’t want them to be publicly or privately bullied. And I actually have.”

Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain is the daughter of late Senator John McCain.

But McCain, who currently hosts the new podcast Citizen McCain, said she has become friends with several View hosts who weren't on the show at the same time she was.

“I actually have some interesting relationships with co-hosts that were on the show that weren’t on my seasons — I guess I can break this here — like, Rosie O’Donnell is coming on my podcast soon. So, I mean, please don’t cancel now that I’ve announced it,” she joked.

“But I have relationships. I love Jenny McCarthy. She’s always so supportive. She’s amazing. Elisabeth Hasselbeck. I have her number on my phone. It’s kind of a weird club. Like, it’s a weird, you know, it’s like a weird thing to be a part of a weird TV history.”

