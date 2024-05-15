Stormy Daniels Husband Says They'll Likely 'Vacate' U.S. If Trump is Found Not Guilty in Hush Money Trial

Blade, a fellow adult performer, said there is a "good chance" that he and Daniels will leave America if Trump is acquitted in his Manhattan criminal trial.

"Either way, I don't think it gets better for her. I think if it's not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we'll probably vacate this country," he shared during the interview.

"I don't see it as a win situation either way," he admitted. "I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you'd say normal people get to do in some aspects but I don't know if that ever will be, you know, and it breaks my heart."