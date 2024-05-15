Stormy Daniels Husband Says They'll Likely 'Vacate' U.S. If Trump is Found Not Guilty in Hush Money Trial
Stormy Daniels' husband revealed there is a strong likelihood the couple will flee the U.S. if former president Donald Trump is found not guilty in his hush money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Barrett Blade spoke out about the ongoing proceedings and said that Daniels prepared herself for the criticism she has faced on a massive scale, noting people have been trying to "slut-shame" her for years.
"It doesn't affect me unless it affects her," he told CNN's Erin Burnett.
Daniels, a key witness in the trial, alleged to have a one-night stand with the embattled GOP frontrunner in 2006, claiming she was paid off in 2016 to keep silent about their hookup.
Prosecutors believe that Trump falsified business records to reimburse his former lawyer-turned-witness Michael Cohen and conceal a "hush money" payment made to Daniels on Trump's behalf.
Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts and has repeatedly denied the alleged affair.
His son Eric publicly accused Daniels of "pure extortion" just last week and called the adult film star's testimony "garbage."
- It's On! Joe Biden and Donald Trump Agree to Two Presidential Debates Ahead of November Election
- Donald Trump's Gold-Plated Private Jet Clips Another Plane on Runway After Landing in Florida
- 'Don't Be So Stupid': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Trashes 'Garbage' New York Times Poll Showing Donald Trump Ahead of Joe Biden
Blade, a fellow adult performer, said there is a "good chance" that he and Daniels will leave America if Trump is acquitted in his Manhattan criminal trial.
"Either way, I don't think it gets better for her. I think if it's not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we'll probably vacate this country," he shared during the interview.
"I don't see it as a win situation either way," he admitted. "I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you'd say normal people get to do in some aspects but I don't know if that ever will be, you know, and it breaks my heart."
During the interview, Blade and Burnett addressed the accusations made by Trump attorney Susan Necheles that Daniels fabricated the alleged sexual encounter for a payday and notoriety.
Daniels fired back in court, "If that story was untrue, I would have written it to be a lot better."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Blade said the proceedings have been a lot for Daniels to endure due to the public backlash, "but she's a warrior."
"This is all her fighting for what she believes is right and telling the truth, and I don't think a lot of people realize that."