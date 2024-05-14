Stormy Daniels Wore Bulletproof Vest To and From Donald Trump's Trial Over Fears of What ‘Some Nut Might Do to Her’: Lawyer

Stormy Daniels allegedly wore a bulletproof vest before and after her testimony at Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Daniels, 45, testified for upwards of eight hours over the course of two days at Trump’s criminal trial last week, her lawyer revealed that the former adult film star wore a bulletproof vest when she traveled to and from the Manhattan courthouse.