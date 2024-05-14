Stormy Daniels Wore Bulletproof Vest To and From Donald Trump's Trial Over Fears of What ‘Some Nut Might Do to Her’: Lawyer
Stormy Daniels allegedly wore a bulletproof vest before and after her testimony at Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Daniels, 45, testified for upwards of eight hours over the course of two days at Trump’s criminal trial last week, her lawyer revealed that the former adult film star wore a bulletproof vest when she traveled to and from the Manhattan courthouse.
According to her lawyer, Daniels wore the bulletproof vest because she was “concerned about the security coming into New York” and of “what some nut might do to her.”
“She was concerned about the security coming into New York,” attorney Clark Brewster told CNN on Monday night. “She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse.”
Brewster also told the outlet that his client was “paralyzed with fear” and “cried herself to sleep” ahead of her testimony in the criminal case against ex-President Trump.
“She was paralyzed with fear,” Daniels’ lawyer said. “Not of taking the stand or telling her story, but of what some nut might do to her.”
“And I’m genuinely concerned about it as well,” Brewster added.
Meanwhile, photographs of Daniels taken outside the Manhattan courthouse last week did not show any indication of a bulletproof vest on her person.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Daniels testified for almost eight hours between Tuesday and Thursday’s trial proceedings last week.
The former adult film star provided key testimony regarding her alleged affair with Trump in July 2006 and the subsequent $130k hush money payment allegedly made to her by Trump and Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
While Daniels admitted that she “hates” Trump during her testimony, she also dismissed allegations that she sought to “extort” the then-presidential candidate before the 2016 election.
Daniels also dismissed the defense’s claim that she “wants [Trump] to go to jail.”
“I want him to be held accountable,” Daniels clarified during one particularly tense part of her cross-examination last week.
Meanwhile, parts of Daniels’ testimony were so graphic that Judge Juan Merchan asked that Daniels not provide so much detail about her alleged affair with Trump unless completely necessary.
Daniels detailed the evening that she met Trump inside his hotel room in July 2006 and the sexual encounter that they allegedly shared.
"At first I was just startled, like a jump scare,” she testified regarding the alleged encounter with Trump almost 20 years ago. “I wasn’t expecting someone to be there, especially minus a lot of clothing.”
“I had my clothes and my shoes off. I removed my bra,” Daniels continued. “We were in missionary position.”
Daniels ultimately concluded her testimony and subsequent cross-examination on Thursday afternoon. Another key witness in the criminal case against Trump, Michael Cohen, began his testimony on Monday morning.