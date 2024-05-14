‘He’s a Rat’: Persona Non Grata Michael Cohen Confronted at Exclusive Manhattan Club Before Bombshell Trump Trial Appearance
Michael Cohen was confronted by some of Donald Trump’s supporters shortly before he took the stand to testify in the ex-president’s criminal hush money trial this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling confrontation transpired over the weekend at the swanky members-only club Casa Cipriani in Manhattan as Cohen prepared to take the witness stand and testify before the prosecution on Monday.
But according to Page Six, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer was met with animosity during his visit to Casa Cipriani over the weekend.
“Some of the members were very uncomfortable,” one Trump insider told Page Six regarding the confrontation.
“He’s a rat,” another Trump source said of Cohen.
The confrontation at Casa Cipriani came to a head when one Trump supporter showed Cohen a red MAGA shirt emblazoned with the number 47. Cohen reportedly walked out of the exclusive Manhattan club shortly after.
“Cohen walked out,” a Trump insider who was at the club over the weekend said. “It was very funny.”
Other sources added that Cohen was “walking around shaking hands” shortly before he left Casa Cipriani following the confrontation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident at the Manhattan club over the weekend came shortly before Cohen took the witness stand to begin his testimony in the criminal hush money case against ex-President Trump.
Cohen shared several bombshell claims when he testified on Monday. He directly implicated Trump in the alleged hush money scheme to pay Stormy Daniels $130k just days before the 2016 presidential election.
- CNN's Fareed Zakaria Doubts Trump Hush Money Charges Would Have Been Filed Against Any Other Defendant
- 'This Was All About the Campaign': Michael Cohen Claims Donald Trump Didn't Care if Melania Found Out About Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels
- 'Pure Evil': Ex-Trump Aide Johnny McEntee Brags About Giving Homeless People Fake Money So They Get Arrested
Trump’s former lawyer and fixer testified that he doled out the $130k for Daniels at the then-presidential candidate’s direction and was promised reimbursement.
“I wanted to ensure that once again he approved what I was doing because I require approval from him on all of this,” Cohen told the prosecution on Monday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Everything required Mr. Trump’s sign-off,” he testified further. “On top of that, I wanted the money back.”
Also shocking was Cohen’s claim that Trump did not care whether his wife, Melania Trump, learned of the alleged affair with Daniels and that the $130k payment to the adult film star was “all about the campaign.”
“How long do you think I’ll be on the market for?” Trump allegedly told Cohen after Cohen asked about Melania’s likely reaction to the alleged affair. “Not long.”
“He wasn’t thinking about Melania,” Cohen testified. “This was all about the campaign.”
Cohen connected the $130k payment to Daniels to Trump’s 2016 presidential election several other times during his testimony on Monday.
“I had to get this done,” Cohen said. “This would be catastrophic to the campaign.”
Cohen is scheduled to return to the witness stand on Tuesday to continue his testimony for the prosecution. The former lawyer is then expected to be cross-examined by Trump’s defense team.