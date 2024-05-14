Home > Politics > Joe Biden Whopper Exposed: Ex-Biden Spokesperson Jen Psaki Forced to Retract False Book Claim That Prez Did Not Check His Watch During Ceremony for Slain US Troops Source: MEGA Jen Psaki was forced to retract a false claim in her new book. By: Connor Surmonte May 14 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to retract a false claim in her new book that President Joe Biden did not check his watch during a ceremony for 13 U.S. troops slain in Afghanistan three years ago, RadarOnline.com can report. In a surprising development to come two years after Psaki left her White House perch for the greener pastures of MSNBC, the former Biden spokesperson released a new book last week titled Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World.

But Psaki’s new tome drew immediate criticism, particularly because the former White House press secretary appeared to rewrite a concerning incident involving President Biden from August 2021. President Biden came under fire back in August 2021 after he was caught checking his watch at least two separate times during a transfer ceremony for 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan upon the disastrous withdrawal from the Middle Eastern country at the time.

Although photos and videos of the incident showed that President Biden checked his watch several times during the ceremony, Psaki downplayed the incident in Say More. "The president looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended,” Psaki wrote in her new book, which was released on May 7. “Moments later, he and the First Lady headed toward their car.”

Flash forward to this week, and Psaki confirmed that her false claim would be removed from all future editions of Say More. Psaki told Axios on Monday that the “detail in a few lines of the book about the exact number of times [Biden] looked at his watch will be removed in future reprints and the eBook.”

A press representative for Scribner, which published Psaki’s latest book, also confirmed that Psaki’s false claim about Biden in Afghanistan in August 2021 “will be corrected in the e-book and future printings” because of the “inaccuracies as originally written.” Meanwhile, several Gold Star families who were in attendance during the ceremony in August 2021 have since called for a retraction and an apology from Psaki for the Say More screwup – especially after Psaki called the initial reports about Biden checking his watch “misinformation.”

Source: MEGA Photos and videos of the incident showed that President Biden checked his watch several times during the ceremony.

"It needs to be removed," said Darin Hoover. Hoover's son, Marine Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover, was killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan three years ago.

“To go and put this in the book and memorialize it for all to see is nothing short of disgusting,” he continued. “I mean, it’s reprehensible to me.” Coral Briseno, whose son Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was also killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021, agreed with Hoover.

Source: MEGA Psaki confirmed that her false claim would be removed from all future editions of "Say More."

“We are not liars. We’re just seeking justice for our kids. And we are not trying to make this up,” she said. “We’re not trying to make anybody look bad.” “We don’t care if it was [Donald] Trump or if it was Biden,” Briseno added before noting that the incident showed “disrespect for our families, for our loved ones, and for the people that die for this country.”

