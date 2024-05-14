Cher's Sons Disapprove of Her Desire to Throw an 'Obscenely Expensive' Wedding With Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Report

Cher's kids — Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 47 — are said to be totally opposed to the twice-divorced diva, 78, marrying the party-loving music exec!

"Cher is aware how her kids feel about her romance — and they've had some blowout arguments over it, but this is her life and she wants to get married," an insider told the National Enquirer.