Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Cher

Cher's Sons Disapprove of Her Desire to Throw an 'Obscenely Expensive' Wedding With Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Report

cher spotted with alexander ae edwards paris fashion weekpp
Source: MEGA

Cher's sons aren't on board with her plan to marry boyfriend AE Edwards.

By:

May 14 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cher is reportedly hell-bent on wedding her much younger boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, 38, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, the eccentric singer wants an "obscenely expensive" over-top-top bash to celebrate her and AE's love, but her children don't approve.

Article continues below advertisement
cher ae pp
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Cher wants to marry her 38-year-old boyfriend while he's 'still crazy about her.'

Cher's kids — Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 47 — are said to be totally opposed to the twice-divorced diva, 78, marrying the party-loving music exec!

"Cher is aware how her kids feel about her romance — and they've had some blowout arguments over it, but this is her life and she wants to get married," an insider told the National Enquirer.

Article continues below advertisement
chaz bono snubs mom cher removes singer wedding guest list pp
Source: MEGA

The tipster said Cher's 'kids haven't accepted' her relationship and 'think AE's bad news.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Her kids haven't accepted it — they think AE's bad news and that he's just looking to take their gullible mom to the cleaners," the tipster added. "If she does go through with this silly thing, they hope she has an iron clad prenup."

But the Moonstruck star is so lovestruck, she's apparently ignoring their objections and is busy planning a massive celebration!

Article continues below advertisement

"She figures this will be her last wedding and she's earned every right to have one fit for royalty," the source spilled.

"She loves to spend summers in Europe and the thought of getting married in an old castle really appeals to her, like a scene out of Love Actually. She wants a ceremony that lasts several days with live music and an unforgettable party."

MORE ON:
Cher
Article continues below advertisement
cher and alexander edwards balmain paris after kidnapping claims elijah
Source: MEGA

Cher's sons reportedly fear AE will take advantage of Cher's fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher wants a huge guest list featuring 300 people minimum — and has reportedly said she'll fly everyone over by private jet, all expenses paid!

"Cher is madly in love and willing to spend tens of millions to celebrate it," the mole noted. "She's got the money, so why not? And she wants to do this soon, while AE is still crazy about her."

Article continues below advertisement
cher barr virus
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Cher's 'face throbs for days, sometimes weeks' after procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, the couple, who've been dating since 2022, haven't yet set a date, chosen a venue or finalized the guest list. And according to the report, Chaz and Elijah won't make the cut if they don't promise to "behave" and be "respectful" toward AE.

"Either they accept it or they don't come, because Cher won't tolerate any negativity from her kids or anyone else. After being on her own for so long, she's excited about life again," the source dished.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood icon's relationship with her kids has been strained for years. Last December, Cher filed for conservatorship of Elijah, claiming he was "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," but the court denied her request.

As for Chaz, sources claim he's grown tired of his mom meddling in his relationship with his longtime partner, Shara Mathes — and he reportedly isn't inviting her to his upcoming wedding.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.