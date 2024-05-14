Cher's Sons Disapprove of Her Desire to Throw an 'Obscenely Expensive' Wedding With Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Report
Cher is reportedly hell-bent on wedding her much younger boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, 38, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, the eccentric singer wants an "obscenely expensive" over-top-top bash to celebrate her and AE's love, but her children don't approve.
Cher's kids — Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 47 — are said to be totally opposed to the twice-divorced diva, 78, marrying the party-loving music exec!
"Cher is aware how her kids feel about her romance — and they've had some blowout arguments over it, but this is her life and she wants to get married," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"Her kids haven't accepted it — they think AE's bad news and that he's just looking to take their gullible mom to the cleaners," the tipster added. "If she does go through with this silly thing, they hope she has an iron clad prenup."
But the Moonstruck star is so lovestruck, she's apparently ignoring their objections and is busy planning a massive celebration!
"She figures this will be her last wedding and she's earned every right to have one fit for royalty," the source spilled.
"She loves to spend summers in Europe and the thought of getting married in an old castle really appeals to her, like a scene out of Love Actually. She wants a ceremony that lasts several days with live music and an unforgettable party."
Cher wants a huge guest list featuring 300 people minimum — and has reportedly said she'll fly everyone over by private jet, all expenses paid!
"Cher is madly in love and willing to spend tens of millions to celebrate it," the mole noted. "She's got the money, so why not? And she wants to do this soon, while AE is still crazy about her."
So far, the couple, who've been dating since 2022, haven't yet set a date, chosen a venue or finalized the guest list. And according to the report, Chaz and Elijah won't make the cut if they don't promise to "behave" and be "respectful" toward AE.
"Either they accept it or they don't come, because Cher won't tolerate any negativity from her kids or anyone else. After being on her own for so long, she's excited about life again," the source dished.
The Hollywood icon's relationship with her kids has been strained for years. Last December, Cher filed for conservatorship of Elijah, claiming he was "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," but the court denied her request.
As for Chaz, sources claim he's grown tired of his mom meddling in his relationship with his longtime partner, Shara Mathes — and he reportedly isn't inviting her to his upcoming wedding.