Cher Denied Conservatorship of Elijah Blue Allman Again, Singer's Son 'Open to Mediation' Ahead of Trial
Cher's son was victorious on Monday after it was declared he did not need a temporary conservator. Elijah Blue Allman beamed as he exited the courtroom after the judge denied his famous mom's request to become his sole conservator; however, the battle isn't over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Cher filed to take control of her 47-year-old son's life, claiming he was unable to make sound decisions about his finances due to his alleged substance abuse issues and mental health.
Elijah fought back, stating he was "clean and sober" and that the "proposed conservator [Cher] is unfit to serve."
The judge heard both sides' arguments in a Los Angeles court today and shot down Cher's request again, stating that the If I Could Turn Back Time singer's team failed to prove her son could not handle his personal affairs.
The judge also pointed to Elijah's alleged bipolar disorder, stating that his reported diagnosis doesn't mean he's incompetent as her lawyers claimed, and said that Cher's son has provided the documentation to prove he's sober and handling his finances just fine on his own.
A future date for a trial will later be set if Cher and her son don't sort out their differences in mediation — a move that Elijah is open to. Speaking after the judge's ruling, Elijah's attorney claimed they were willing to go into mediation with the superstar, but first, they wanted to ride their victory.
Elijah is "thrilled" with the decision, his lawyer revealed to cameras outside the courtroom, adding he is "grateful" for his family and friends. His wife, Marieangela King, was there in person to show her support — and appeared to be on cloud nine following the victory against her estranged mother-in-law.
RadarOnline.com told you — Cher claimed that King “actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs" and "took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care.”
Elijah's wife denied those accusations, saying she has always supported her husband's sobriety.
We broke the story — Elijah is working overtime to dismiss his divorce from King as the two have reconciled, with sources saying they are living together again. The two married in 2013, with Cher's son filing to end their marriage in November 2021.
The pair looked happy post-hearing but remained silent while Elijah's lawyer spoke on his behalf.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cher for comment.