Exclusive Cher Accused Of 'Unlawfully Holding' Son Elijah's Baby Grand Piano Gifted by His Late Father Gregg Allman By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 24 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Cher’s daughter-in-law attacked the singer for attempting to gain control of her son Elijah Blue Allman via a conservatorship — and said the entertainer had been a terror to her and her husband. Elijah’s wife, Marieangela King, filed an emotional declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, as part of her opposition to Cher’s petition over her offspring.

Source: MEGA; @elijahblueoffic/Instagram

As we previously reported, Cher asked for the authority to manager her son’s finances and make decisions regarding his health. She claimed he suffered from severe mental health and drug addiction issues. Cher explained, “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

In her filing, Cher trashed Marieangela and accused her daughter-in-law of enabling Elijah’s behavior. She claimed Marieangela had actively worked against Elijah getting clean. “Most recently, [Cher] is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care,” Cher’s petition read. Marieangela denied the claims she enabled Elijah’s drug addiction and said she supported his efforts to get clean.

Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

Now, in a newly filed declaration, Marieangela went off on her mother-in-law. She said Elijah was sober and working to maintain his sobriety. She wrote, “He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and -now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property- he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably. He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control.”

Marieangela claimed Cher had put Elijah into a Texas rehab but didn’t allow him to contact her. In October 2023, Marieangela said Cher had Elijah taken to Mexico for another rehab where he could not leave the facility. Marieangela said she traveled daily from LA to Mexico to try to get him out. Eventually, with the help of the United States and Mexican governments, Marieangela claimed Elijah was able to leave the “make-shift prison type” rehab “where he was being held against his will.”

Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

In her declaration, Marieangela accused Cher of “abusive behavior” and said the singer was not a good influence on Elijah. Marieangela said she lived with Cher for 11 years. “She is categorically unfit to serve as conservator,” she wrote. “She is not capable of managing her own affairs — let alone those of Elijah.” “To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to met hat she is a "“manic depressive."

Marieangela said she was concerned about Cher being named conservator. She said Elijah is one of the beneficiaries of his late father’s trust … and contrary to [Cher’s] petition, Elijah has many assets such as our vehicle, and items in storage such as artwork, antiques, furniture from our previous home in Beverly Hills, analog music equipment, guitars and other property.” Further, she claimed Cher had “unlawfully” held Elijah’s piano that was gifted from his father.

Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

“Elijah’'s father, the late musician Gregory Allman, also gifted to Elijah Mr. Allman's Yamaha baby grand piano when Elijah was young.[Cher] has been unlawfully holding this valuable antique in her possession for many years,” Marieangela claimed. In addition, Marieangela revealed the trustee of Elijah’s dad’s trust is withholding his quarterly mandatory payments “pending the” hearing on the conservatorship.

Cher and Elijah are set to face off in court later this month. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Elijah was in the middle of a divorce with Marieangela when his mother filed her petition. Days later, he asked the court to dismiss the yet-to-be-finalized case.