Cher's Son Elijah and His Wife Fight Back Against Conservatorship Filing, Claim Singer is 'Manic Depressive': Report
Elijah Allman and his wife recently fought back against Cher’s efforts to place her son in a conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Cher, 77, filed for conservatorship of her son in December, Allman and his wife, Marieangela King, argued that the 47-year-old does not need a conservator.
The couple also argued that, should the court decide to appoint Allman a conservator, it “should not be” Cher.
According to newly filed court documents, Allman and his wife claimed that the Turn Back Time singer was “manic depressive” and “categorically unfit” to serve as a conservator.
The pair also claimed that Cher’s conservatorship efforts would only “jeopardize” Allman’s recovery from drug and alcohol abuse.
“[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs – let alone those of Elijah,” King, 36, wrote in the filing.
“To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a ‘manic depressive,’” Allman’s wife added.
Meanwhile, Allman also objected to Cher’s December conservatorship filing. The 47-year-old argued that he has been “successfully managing” his finances, remains sober, and recently rented a home with his wife.
Allman also claimed that he has hired a financial manager to manage the money left to him in a trust by his late father, Gregg Allman.
“I could have demanded that my mandatory distributions be made to me directly as required by the trust, but I did not do so,” Cher’s son wrote in the court documents.
Allman also claimed that he tested negative after taking three separate drug tests in January and that he has remained clean from “illicit substances” since October 10, 2023.
The next hearing in connection to the conservatorship matter is scheduled for January 29.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher filed for conservatorship of her troubled son in December.
While Allman allegedly “went missing” shortly after Cher filed for conservatorship, he reappeared earlier this month at a hearing regarding the matter.
The judge overseeing the case temporarily denied the Believe singer’s conservatorship petition.
“Such distributions will be held by [Cher] for Elijah’s benefit and used by [Cher] to pay for Elijah’s healthcare, housing, or any other expense that may arise,” the singer wrote in her December conservatorship petition.
“As such, the appointment of a temporary conservator is urgently needed to receive the distribution owed to Elijah so that such funds can be held and managed for his benefit,” Cher added.