Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Cher

Cher's Son Elijah and His Wife Fight Back Against Conservatorship Filing, Claim Singer is 'Manic Depressive': Report

cher son elijah wife fight conservatorship singer manic depressive
Source: MEGA

Elijah Allman and his wife recently fought back against Cher’s efforts to place her son in a conservatorship.

By:

Jan. 24 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Elijah Allman and his wife recently fought back against Cher’s efforts to place her son in a conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Cher, 77, filed for conservatorship of her son in December, Allman and his wife, Marieangela King, argued that the 47-year-old does not need a conservator.

Article continues below advertisement
cher son elijah wife fight conservatorship singer manic depressive
Source: MEGA

Cher, 77, filed for conservatorship of her son in December.

The couple also argued that, should the court decide to appoint Allman a conservator, it “should not be” Cher.

According to newly filed court documents, Allman and his wife claimed that the Turn Back Time singer was “manic depressive” and “categorically unfit” to serve as a conservator.

The pair also claimed that Cher’s conservatorship efforts would only “jeopardize” Allman’s recovery from drug and alcohol abuse.

“[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs – let alone those of Elijah,” King, 36, wrote in the filing.

Article continues below advertisement
cher son elijah wife fight conservatorship singer manic depressive
Source: MEGA

Allman and his wife, Marieangela King, argued that the 47-year-old does not need a conservator.

“To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a ‘manic depressive,’” Allman’s wife added.

Meanwhile, Allman also objected to Cher’s December conservatorship filing. The 47-year-old argued that he has been “successfully managing” his finances, remains sober, and recently rented a home with his wife.

Allman also claimed that he has hired a financial manager to manage the money left to him in a trust by his late father, Gregg Allman.

“I could have demanded that my mandatory distributions be made to me directly as required by the trust, but I did not do so,” Cher’s son wrote in the court documents.

Article continues below advertisement
cher son elijah wife fight conservatorship singer manic depressive
Source: MEGA

“Cher is not capable of managing her own affairs – let alone those of Elijah."

MORE ON:
Cher

Allman also claimed that he tested negative after taking three separate drug tests in January and that he has remained clean from “illicit substances” since October 10, 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The next hearing in connection to the conservatorship matter is scheduled for January 29.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher filed for conservatorship of her troubled son in December.

Article continues below advertisement
cher son elijah wife fight conservatorship singer manic depressive
Source: MEGA

The next hearing in connection to the conservatorship matter is scheduled for January 29.

While Allman allegedly “went missing” shortly after Cher filed for conservatorship, he reappeared earlier this month at a hearing regarding the matter.

The judge overseeing the case temporarily denied the Believe singer’s conservatorship petition.

“Such distributions will be held by [Cher] for Elijah’s benefit and used by [Cher] to pay for Elijah’s healthcare, housing, or any other expense that may arise,” the singer wrote in her December conservatorship petition.

“As such, the appointment of a temporary conservator is urgently needed to receive the distribution owed to Elijah so that such funds can be held and managed for his benefit,” Cher added.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.