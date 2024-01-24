Home > Exclusives > Cher Exclusive Details Cher’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Her of ‘Abusive Behavior’ in Fight Over Conservatorship of Singer's Son Elijah Allman, Singer Labeled An ‘Emotional Trigger’ Source: MEGA; @IAMQUEENYKING/INSTAGRAM Cher's daughter-in-law trashed her in court. By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 24 2024, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Cher’s daughter-in-law Marieangela King slammed her in court — days before the singer is set to faceoff with her son Elijah Allman over a proposed conservatorship of him. RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking declaration filed by Marieangela in opposition to Cher’s petition to be named conservator of Elijah’s life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @IAMQUEENYKING/INSTAGRAM Marieangela and Cher.

As we previously reported, in her filing, Cher claimed Elijah was unable to take care of himself due to severe mental health and drug addiction issues. Cher explained, “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @IAMQUEENYKING/INSTAGRAM Marieangela and Elijah.

In her filing, Cher trashed Marieangela for allegedly enabling Elijah’s behavior. “Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises,” Cher’s petition read. She said her daughter-in-law was not supportive or Elijah’s recovery and “actively works to keep” him “from getting clean and sober.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Most recently, [Cher] is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care,” Cher’s attorney claimed. Marieangela denied the claims and said she never interfered with Elijah getting clean. A judge denied Cher’s emergency motion to be named administrator but set a hearing for later this month where both sides can make their argument.

Now, in Marieangela’s newly filed declaration, she trashed Cher for her actions toward Elijah. She wrote, “Elijah is a brilliant musical and conceptual artist and a kind, thoughtful, and generous man. He is the love of my life and I absolutely adore him. He is also a recovering drug addict and alcoholic.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marieangela added, “We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober. He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and -now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property- he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably. Heistending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control.”

Source: @IAMQUEENYKING/INSTAGRAM The family all together.

Article continues below advertisement

She scoffed at Cher’s claim Elijah suffered from mental health disorders. “I have never seen my husband exhibit any atypical behavior while he's been sober,” she said. Marieangela accused Cher of using her “wealth, fame, and power to cut me out from any decision-making regarding that process” of getting Elijah's help.

In her declaration, she claimed to have learned Elijah was taken to Mexico to a treatment center where he could not leave. Marieangela claimed she traveled daily from LA to Mexico to “rescue my husband from the captivity his mother arranged.” She said she was not allowed to see Elijah until her lawyer got the Mexican government involved.

Article continues below advertisement

“With the help of the UnitedStates and Mexican governments, on December 15, 2023—– two months after Elijah was held captive- the Mexican federal agents escorted Elijah out of the makeshift prison-type facility… where he was being held against his will. He was dropped off at the U.S. border and was met by my attorney who drove him safely back onto U.S. soil and into my care.”

Source: MEGA Cher and her son.

Article continues below advertisement

Marieangela went after Cher in her filing. She said, “I am also learning about what the sober community calls “triggers.” I believe that people in Elijah's family are emotional triggers for him. I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother —the petitioner herein but also from his siblings- Chaz and Devon …” She claimed, “It is vital that Elijah be surrounded by sober people who are part of the AA community — which most of his family members are not.” A hearing is scheduled for later this month.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Elijah and Marieangela have been married since 2013. He filed for divorce in November 2021 but recently asked for the yet-to-be-finalized case to be dismissed. Sources told us the two are fully back together despite Cher's objections.