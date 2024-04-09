'I Am Not Mentally Ill': Cher’s Son Slams Singer's ‘Misguided’ Petition to Place Him Under Conservatorship, Accuses 77-Year-Old of Being 'Unfit' to Manage His Finances
Cher’s troubled son Elijah Blue Allman filed a bombshell declaration in court to convince the judge to dismiss his famous son’s petition to place him under a conservatorship.
Allamn submitted the declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com this week. Cher filed to be named conservator of Allman last year. The entertainer claimed her son struggled with mental illness and drug addiction.
Cher said Allam received regular inheritance payments from his late father Gregg Allman’s estate. She believed he spent all the money on drugs and expensive hotel rooms — and said he had no savings despite being paid over $1 million over the years.
“Elijah’s untreated mental illness and addiction exacerbate his inability to manage his finances because when he is experiencing psychosis or using illicit substances, he lacks the ability to make decisions, let alone rational decisions, about his finances,” her petition read.
The court denied Cher’s emergency motion to be appointed conservator. A hearing has been set for July where the singer will make her case once again.
Now, in his declaration, Allman, who previously told the court he was sober and didn’t need his mom managing his finances, explained his reasoning.
He said, “I understand a conservatorship is appropriate for a person who is substantially unable to manage his own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence.”
Allman said in the months since his mom filed her petition, he has hired lawyers, paid his bills, released new music with his band, and is in talks “regarding other creative projects.”
He told the court, “I have also retained an accounting firm to assist me in paying taxes and managing my finances. I am and have been capable of managing my own financial resources and resisting fraud and undue influence. I do not need a conservatorship.”
“Given that several months have passed since this matter has been filed and I’ve been able to manage my finances appropriately, it seems that the concerns raised in the pleadings filed by the petitioner, even if true, do not rise to the level necessary to curtail my civil rights and liberty with a conservatorship.”
Allman denied his mom’s claim he suffered from mental illness. He said, “I have struggled with addiction, but I am not mentally ill.”
He said, “I know that my mother’s objectives are not nefarious: she is a wealthy and famous entertainer who does not need the comparatively small sums that I receive from my late father’s trust. I know that my mother’s actions are meant to help me but I do not need this help. My mother seems to believe that controlling these quarterly distributions will prevent me from engaging in self-destructive behaviors. She is misguided.”
He added, “If in the event that I am inclined to engage in self-destructive behaviors, I do not need my trust distributions to do so; the world is full of addicts and mentally ill persons who do not need a trust distribution from which to draw. The only person who can save me from my demons is me — and I’m doing just that.”
In addition, Allam said his mom was “unfit” to serve as conservator. He said she didn’t even manage her own finances. In his filing, he ended, “Further, my mom is seventy-seven years old and will be seventy-eight when this matter is heard. I have seen her suffer from depression in the past and I do not believe that she is capable of making appropriate decisions for my estate.”
Cher and her son will face off in court later this year.