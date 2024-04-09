'I Am Not Mentally Ill': Cher’s Son Slams Singer's ‘Misguided’ Petition to Place Him Under Conservatorship, Accuses 77-Year-Old of Being 'Unfit' to Manage His Finances

Cher’s troubled son Elijah Blue Allman filed a bombshell declaration in court to convince the judge to dismiss his famous son’s petition to place him under a conservatorship.

Allamn submitted the declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com this week. Cher filed to be named conservator of Allman last year. The entertainer claimed her son struggled with mental illness and drug addiction.

Cher said Allam received regular inheritance payments from his late father Gregg Allman’s estate. She believed he spent all the money on drugs and expensive hotel rooms — and said he had no savings despite being paid over $1 million over the years.