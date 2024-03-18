‘Annoyance’: Cher’s Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman Demands Singer Be Sanctioned Over Subpoenas For His Medical Records
Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman pleaded with the court to shut down a series of subpoenas the singer fired off to obtain his medical records.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Allman asked a court to quash subpoenas sent to Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center, Cedars Sinai, and two other medical facilities.
As we previously reported, Cher filed a petition seeking to be named conservator of her son. She claimed he has struggled with drugs and mental health issues for years — and is unable to manage his own finances.
Cher said her son receives regular inheritance payments from his late father Gregg Allman’s estate. She said he fears his life is at risk and asked that she be put in charge of his finances and medical decisions.
For the past couple of weeks, Allman has asked the court to shut down Cher’s petition. He claimed to have been sober for several months and had no problem paying his bills on time.
His wife Marieangela King — whom Cher accused of being an enabler — backed up Allman’s claims of sobriety in court.
She told the court, “We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober. He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and -now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property- he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably. He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control.”
The judge denied Cher’s emergency petition but set a hearing to determine whether Allman should be placed under permanent guardianship. The hearing was scheduled for March but recently pushed to June.
In his new motion, Allman argued his motion over the subpoenas was an effort “to protect ALLMAN’s physician-patient privileged and psychotherapist-patient privileged information and to protect ALLMAN from unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden and expense.”
Allman demanded his mom be ordered to pay sanctions in the amount of $3k for the subpoenas. He accused her of serving him with notice of the subpoenas.
His lawyer wrote, “[Cher’s] issuance of the subpoena is prejudicial to ALLMAN as the documents requested are protected under the psychotherapist-patient privilege, the physician-patient privilege, and ALLMAN’s right to privacy.”
Allman accused his mother of misusing the “discovery process” and issuing the subpoenas in “bad faith.”
A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in recent filings, Cher claimed her son had wasted $1 million of inheritance from his father on drugs, expensive hotels and “other non-essential items.”
She said he has savings despite the 7-figure sum he received over time.