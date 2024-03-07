Cher Accuses Troubled Son Elijah of Wasting $1 Million of Inheritance on Drugs and Four-star Hotels in Fight for Conservatorship

The pop star labeled Elijah’s wife Marieangela King as an enabler. She claimed her daughter-in-law “actively works to keep” Elijah from getting “clean.”

Marieangela denied all of Cher’s accusations. She said she was fully supportive of her husband’s efforts to sober up.

She told the court, “We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober. He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and -now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property- he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably. He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control.”