Cher Accuses Troubled Son Elijah of Wasting $1 Million of Inheritance on Drugs and Four-star Hotels in Fight for Conservatorship
Singer Cher accused her son Elijah Blue Allman of having no money saved despite being paid over $1 million in the past 6 years from his late father Gregg’s estate.
The singer dropped the bombshell in a new court filing, obtained by RadarOnline.com.
As we previously reported, in December 2023, Cher filed a petition to be named temporary conservator of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman.
Elijah’s father is the late musician, Gregg Allman.
In her petition, Cher claimed her son struggled with mental health and addiction issues. She claimed he was unable to manage his own finances or make important decisions.
Cher said Elijah received regular inheritance payouts from his late father’s estate. She feared Elijah would use the money to buy drugs — allegedly putting his life at risk.
The pop star labeled Elijah’s wife Marieangela King as an enabler. She claimed her daughter-in-law “actively works to keep” Elijah from getting “clean.”
Marieangela denied all of Cher’s accusations. She said she was fully supportive of her husband’s efforts to sober up.
She told the court, “We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober. He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and -now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property- he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably. He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control.”
Elijah denied he needed a conservator. He told the court he had been sober for months.
The judge denied Cher’s request for a temporary conservator. He ruled the singer failed to show the matter was an emergency.
However, he set a hearing for June to determine whether to appoint a permanent conservator.
In her new filing, Cher provided new details as part of her plea to convince the judge to grant her petition.
She revealed her son receives quarterly distributions from his late father’s trust in the amount of approximately $30,000. She said he recently received a payout on February 1, 2024.
“Elijah has a well-established pattern of being entirely unable to manage his own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence. Specifically, over the past three years, Petitioner, physicians, friends, and family have seen Elijah receive his trust distribution and immediately spend the entirety of such on drugs, expensive hotels, and other non-essential items, leaving him with no assets to provide for himself,” her filing read. “Indeed, [Cher] is informed and believes that despite receiving over a $1,000,000 in distributions from the trust since his father’s death in 2017, Elijah has no savings.”
“Elijah’s untreated mental illness and addiction exacerbates his inability to manage his finances because when he is experiencing psychosis or using illicit substances, he lacks the ability to make decisions, let alone rational decisions, about his finances,” she said. “This is not a situation where Elijah is simply bad with money or makes poor investment choices, it is a situation where he is completely incapable of managing his financial resources and vulnerable to scams and other undue influence by financial predators.”
Cher said she has supported her son and supplemented his trust income because “he is always running out of money.”
She said her financial team had to intervene to protect Elijah from being scammed by individuals trying to profit off his inability to make “rational investment decisions.”
The singer said she still pays for Elijah’s expenses, including his health insurance, car insurance, medical expenses, and storage fees. She said he even sent her a request for payment for his outstanding bills from a legal matter.
Elijah has yet to respond to his mother’s claims.