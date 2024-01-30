Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Drags Chaz Bono into Conservatorship War, Demands Singer and Half-Brother Be Deposed

Marieangela told the court, “We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober. He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and -now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property- he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably. He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control.”

She added, “I am also learning about what the sober community calls “triggers.” I believe that people in Elijah's family are emotional triggers for him. I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother —the petitioner herein but also from his siblings- Chaz and Devon …”

Earlier this month, a hearing was held on the matter but the judge ruled Elijah and his legal team weren’t given enough time to put together a response.