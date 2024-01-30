Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Drags Chaz Bono into Conservatorship War, Demands Singer and Half-Brother Be Deposed
Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman demanded the legendary singer sit and be grilled under oath — as part of her court battle to place him under a conservatorship.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cher and her son’s lawyers exchanged tense emails before a court hearing this week.
As we previously reported, last month, Cher filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court that asked for her to be appointed as conservator of her son.
Cher claimed her son had mental health and drug addiction issues. She said he received regular inheritance payouts from his late father Gregg Allman’s estate.
The singer said she feared her son would use the money on drugs.
“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” her petition read.
In addition, she accused Elijah’s wife Marieangela King of enabling her son’s bad behavior. Cher claimed her daughter-in-law “actively works to keep” him from “getting clean and sober.” Marieangela denied the claims and accused Cher of being unable to manage her own life.
Elijah opposed the conservatorship and claimed he had been sober for months.
Marieangela told the court, “We live together as a married couple and I see the irrefutable daily effort he is making to stay sober. He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and -now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property- he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably. He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid, and ensuring that his property is under his control.”
She added, “I am also learning about what the sober community calls “triggers.” I believe that people in Elijah's family are emotional triggers for him. I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother —the petitioner herein but also from his siblings- Chaz and Devon …”
Earlier this month, a hearing was held on the matter but the judge ruled Elijah and his legal team weren’t given enough time to put together a response.
A hearing was then held on January 29 — where the judge once again denied Cher’s request for a temporary conservatorship. The court urged Cher and her son to try to mediate the case before the next hearing in March.
At the next hearing, the judge will hear arguments from both sides and make a final ruling on Cher’s petition. At the moment, the court has only denied her request for an urgent temporary conservatorship.
In court documents filed before the recent hearing, Cher attached emails her legal team exchanged with Elijah’s legal team.
On January 25, Cher’s team wrote to Elijah’s lawyer, “It appears from the papers your office filed that you prefer that the narrative surrounding Cher’s petitions be about something other than a mother’s ongoing, heartfelt efforts to protect her son based on his past history of abusing drugs and endangering his own life, as well as her desire to ensure his assets are preserved for his benefit.”
Cher then proposed a third party be appointed as conservator instead of her.
Elijah’s team fired back at the request. They wrote, “To be sure, the narrative is of a recovering addict rebuilding his life with the help of his loving wife.”
The team said they intended to depose Cher and her son Chaz Bono.
“Our client and his wife have opinions about Cher’s fitness to serve in that role. Such will be more fully developed when your client’s videotaped deposition is conducted, as well as those of Chaz Bono, Jennifer Ruiz, and Devon Allman, among others. As you have seen, Mr. Allman intends vigorously to oppose these petitions,” the letter read.
The lawyers added, “Given your client’s professed love for her son, she should now applaud (privately – if not publicly) his progress and stand down. She should dismiss both petitions forthwith, saving the cost and spectacle of a public trial.”
The letter ended, “If she does not agree to do so, kindly advise of available dates in the month of February for your client’s deposition.”
Cher’s lawyer responded, “You are eager to begin discovery, and that is fine, but discovery will only reveal the truth. Here, the truth is that Elijah needs the protection of a conservatorship of the estate. Cher always applauds Elijah’s periods of sobriety. The problem is that addiction is not the only issue here. Elijah’s periods of psychosis make him vulnerable to harm.”
The parties will face off later this year.