Cher Insists Son Elijah Blue Allman is Being Treated by a Therapist and Not a Medical Doctor in Her Fight for Conservatorship

Cher questioned the doctor caring for her son in her desperate fight to gain sole conservatorship of Elijah Blue Allman . In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the 77-year-old singer insisted Dr. Howard Samuels is "not a medical doctor" but a licensed marriage and family therapist, whose opinion of her "untreated" son's mental health should not be used in court — and she's got his license to prove it.

"In Elijah’s recent papers, he represents that he is under the care of a 'Dr. Howard Samuels.' Howard Samuels is not a medical doctor. He is a licensed marriage and family therapist and has a doctorate in clinical psychology," the documents filed on January 26 read.

Including Dr. Samuel's license from the California Board of Behavioral Sciences, Cher insisted, "Given Elijah’s untreated mental illness, it is important that he be under the care of a medical doctor."