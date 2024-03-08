Cher Tells Judge She's Concerned For Son Elijah After He Allegedly Went MIA For Weeks After Receiving Recent Inheritance Check
Singer Cher revealed she fears her son “fell back into the pattern of self-harm” after receiving his latest inheritance check from his late musician father Gregg’s estate.
For months, the legendary musician has been attempting to place her son Elijah Blue Allman under a court-ordered conservatorship. She said he’s unable to manage his life due to his mental health and drug addiction issues.
Cher explained Elijah receives quarterly payments of $30k from Gregg’s estate. She said she fears that he will use future payouts on drugs and could end up dead.
Cher was shut down in her plea for a temporary conservatorship. However, the judge set a hearing for June for Cher to present additional evidence in hopes of being appointed permanent conservator of her son.
Elijah denied he needed help from his mom. He said he had been sober for months and all his bills were paid on time.
This week, in a new filing in the case, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary pop star told the court Elijah Blue Allman received a quarterly distribution from Gregg’s estate in early February.
Cher said that shortly after the distribution was made “until February 29, 2024, Elijah was out of contract with [her] and other close friends and family despite numerous attempts to contact him.”
Her lawyer added, “Even more concerning, [Cher] is informed that Elijah has not been seen at any AA meetings -- meetings he had been regularly attending after [Cher] initiated this proceeding -- since shortly after receiving his distribution from the trust.”
They added, “Close friends and family contacted [Cher] to express concern about Elijah’s whereabouts and fears that upon receiving his trust distribution, Elijah fell back into the pattern of self-harm and financial mismanagement that they have all seen repeated time after time.”
Elijah has yet to respond to his mom’s latest claims in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in her recent filing, Cher told the court, “Elijah’s untreated mental illness and addiction exacerbates his inability to manage his finances because when he is experiencing psychosis or using illicit substances, he lacks the ability to make decisions, let alone rational decisions, about his finances.”