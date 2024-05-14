Your tip
Divorce War: Tori Spelling's Estranged Husband Dean McDermott Demands Spousal Support From Actress, Joint Custody of Kids

May 13 2024, Published 10:16 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling's estranged husband Dean McDermott demanded she pay him monthly support as part of their divorce — only weeks after she demanded he cough up support to her.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 57-year-old actor responded to the 90210 star's petition this week.

Dean, who filed his paperwork without a lawyer, listed the date of marriage as May 7, 2006, and the date of separation as July 7, 2023.

He asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 5 children. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In addition, he asked that Tori be cut off from support and he be awarded support.

Regarding their community property, he said, “the exact nature and extent” of the community property’s assets and debts “are currently unknown to [Dean], who reserves the right to request leave of court to amend this response and request for dissolution.”

He demanded Tori cover his legal fees in the case.

As we previously reported, Tori filed for divorce in March. She listed the same date of separation in her filing. She requested spousal support and that Dean pay her attorney fees. The actress demanded sole physical custody of their children and joint legal custody.

In April, Tori spoke out about the split on her new podcast.

"I've never felt more alone," she said. "I don’t feel worth loving. That’s the truth. And that’s something that’s just in you, it’s not something I wanted or created. That starts when you’re young. [And changing it], that's not easy to do. ... I don't know if you can."

On the podcast episode, Tori called Dean to leave him a voicemail to inform him about the divorce.

She said, "There’s this weird thing that I didn’t know about before that you have to be careful with your ex. It’s a he-said, she-said, who filed first. I had to file and go through the process and then once it was accepted and publicly posted, then I’m allowed to call and fill in my ex. So I just called Dean. He’s working and I have to tell him and I’m super nervous because I don’t like confrontation."

Tori discussed the breakup on her show.

"Honestly, our relationship was never the same after we started having kids," she said. "We always said, ‘We won’t be those parents that change. We’ll make sure we make our relationship a priority, the two of us. We have date nights.’ And everything went out the window. I became completely focused on the kids and kind of left him, in a way."

