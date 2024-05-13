Your tip
TRO Drama: 'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Still Can't Locate Alleged Stalker to Serve Her Protection Order

Dominic Fike filed for protection after allegedly finding Hannah Savas sitting on his couch inside his home.

May 13 2024, Published 7:58 p.m. ET

Dominic Fike's temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who made her way into his home is still not in effect — because the Euphoria star can't find her. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Fike, 28, is demanding his May 17 hearing against Hannah Savas be pushed, telling the court he needs additional time to serve her.

Fike played Elliot on Season 2 of 'Euphoria.'

The latest documents were filed in Los Angeles court on May 10, just a week before the hearing date. Fike — known for playing Elliot in the HBO drama Season 2 — must serve Savas before the judge will consider granting the temporary restraining order (TRO) against her.

As RadarOnline.com reported, he filed for protection against the 26-year-old after Savas allegedly found her way into his house and insisted they were in a full-blown relationship in March.

Fike said he was home with his assistant, Francesca Hsu, and a vendor he had hired to do a job when he "saw a stranger (Ms. Savas) in my living room sitting on my couch holding a large shoulder bag."

Savas allegedly informed them, "She came to see me, that we were texting, that she had made plans with me to come to my house, and that she took a rideshare to my house." He recalled being "extremely disturbed" by her answer.

He said he discovered Savas "in my living room sitting on my couch holding a large shoulder bag."

But the Euphoria actor insisted he had "never met" or "spoken" to her before the incident. When he told Savas he didn't know her, she allegedly responded that she had been "in a relationship with me for the past three years and did not know why no one knew her," per his TRO filing.

That's when things allegedly escalated.

He also uncovered her alleged troubling past.

Fike claimed Savas "acted erratically" and "resisted our attempts to get her to leave the house." He said she allegedly "raised her voice, and used physical force against Ms. Hsu to try to re-enter the house." He also alleged that Savas warned them "she would return."

The star said he fears for his safety because of Savas' alleged troubling past.

Fike claimed Savas begged his assistant not to call the cops because "she was on probation" but Hsu dailed 911 anyway. "Savas has a recent criminal record, and has at least two civil cases filed against her for harassment," he claimed in the legal paperwork.

Despite the disturbing allegations, Fike's TRO has not been issued. He wants Savas prohibited from being within 100 yards of him, his assistant, and his property. To grant Fike protection against Savas, he must serve her the hearing notice about the TRO — but he has to find her first.

