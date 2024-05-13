Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Mother's Day Post, Claims She Received Death Threats Over Tribute Video
Gypsy Rose Blanchard addressed her bizarre Mother's Day tribute video after receiving death threats online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gypsy — who was released from prison in December after serving seven years behind bars for her role in her mother's murder — defended her decision to post the unusual TikTok clip.
Gypsy said that the tribute post — in which she mentioned her murdered mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — was meant to acknowledge the women in her life, including her stepmom Kristy and her boyfriend Ken Urker's mom.
Gypsy allegedly wanted to show the women in her life love after all they've done for her in recent years, according to TMZ.
Despite backlash from critics, she claimed her TikTok video was not intended to be disrespectful towards her late mother.
"When I said that I hope my mom is proud of me, people are thinking I meant she would be proud of the murder. That is obviously not what I meant," Gypsy told the outlet.
"I meant she would be proud of me in heaven, like getting my GED, moving towards independence and learning how to cook, clean, having my own bank account etc.," Gypsy added.
While Gypsy turned off comments to the post — and explained why she did so at the beginning of the video — she said she's still received hateful messages and even death threats over the video, which she reported.
Despite being attacked by critics online, Gypsy stood by her decision to make the Mother's Day post.
"Because of what happened with my mom, that shouldn’t make me exempt from wishing the other women in my life a HMD," Gypsy stated. "I didn’t say this because of my balls and audacity, I did this message because I have women in my life that are supportive."
While some were outraged at Gypsy, she didn't let their negative comments weigh her down. She reportedly spent the day with her stepmom, relaxing and watching movies. Gypsy said she also cooked for her stepmom, who was given a teddy bear and glass ornament as a gift.
She also said a prayer for her late mother, explaining, "I remember the good she had in her and the good times. I don’t think about the abuse or murder. I miss her and have a lot of guilt and regret."