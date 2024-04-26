Your tip
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Consulting Divorce Attorney to Collect $6k TikTok Earnings Released to Ex Ryan Anderson: Sources

gypsy rose blanchard tiktok earnings ryan anderson pp
Source: MEGA

By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard ditched TikTok to take a break from the stress of social media and later discovered the earnings she thought were lost were sent to her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.

Sources close to Blanchard said Anderson never mentioned receiving the $6k she made while on the platform, nor has she asked for it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

gypsy rose blanchard tiktok earnings ryan anderson
Source: Instagram

Blanchard, who has more than 9.6 million followers on TikTok and over 4 million likes, is allegedly consulting a divorce lawyer about retrieving the funds in a drama-free way.

She earned the four-figure sum through the creator fund from all the videos on her page, and to do so, Blanchard needed to connect to a PayPal account a couple of months ago.

Anderson already had one, so she linked it to his and didn't think much about it, according to TMZ. Now that she knows about the earnings, Blanchard is making efforts to get the money sent to her bank account.

gypsy rose blanchard tiktok earnings ryan anderson
Source: MEGA

The former flames don't have a prenup, and Blanchard is seeking spousal support post-split after filing for divorce.

Court docs listed their date of separation as March 25, less than two years after they wed. Anderson and Blanchard tied the knot in July 2022 while she was behind bars.

News of their split broke just three months after Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri following more than 8 years in prison for plotting to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

gypsy rose blanchard tiktok earnings ryan anderson
Source: MEGA

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2019.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016. Her story gained international attention as she was claimed in court to be a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a form of abuse that involves a parent or guardian exaggerating or inducing illness to garner sympathy.

gypsy rose blanchard tiktok earnings ryan anderson
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/Instagram

"She is with Ryan. I gave her to Ryan," Blanchard said of the dog she shared with Anderson during a TikTok live.

The 32-year-old has since sparked reconciliation rumors with ex-fiancé Ken Urker after they were seen holding hands and debuting matching tattoos. Both have denied a romance and said their relationship is strictly platonic.

Insiders close to her soon-to-be ex-husband said that Anderson has suspicions that Urker always wanted a place in her life and was likely hoping to get back together.

It was reported that Blanchard's stepmother, Kristy, received a call from Urker in January around the time her Lifetime show aired.

