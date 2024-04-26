Gypsy Rose Blanchard Consulting Divorce Attorney to Collect $6k TikTok Earnings Released to Ex Ryan Anderson: Sources

Blanchard, who has more than 9.6 million followers on TikTok and over 4 million likes, is allegedly consulting a divorce lawyer about retrieving the funds in a drama-free way.

She earned the four-figure sum through the creator fund from all the videos on her page, and to do so, Blanchard needed to connect to a PayPal account a couple of months ago.

Anderson already had one, so she linked it to his and didn't think much about it, according to TMZ. Now that she knows about the earnings, Blanchard is making efforts to get the money sent to her bank account.