Thermostat Conspiracy? Donald Trump Whines About 'Freezing' Courthouse, Claims 'They' Are Keeping Room Cold 'on Purpose'
Donald Trump recently complained about the “freezing” New York courthouse where his criminal hush money trial was once again underway this week, RadarOnline.com can report. He also claimed “they” were keeping the courtroom cold “on purpose.”
In a sensational development to come shortly before Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan started again on Friday, the embattled ex-president raged about the cold temperatures inside the courthouse while speaking to reporters.
“So we have another day of court in a freezing courthouse – it’s very cold in there, on purpose, I believe,” ex-President Trump said during his thermostat conspiracy theory diatribe outside the courthouse. “They don’t seem to be able to get the temperature up.”
“It shouldn’t be that complicated, but we have a freezing courthouse and that’s fine,” he conceded. “That’s just fine. Let them keep handing it out.”
“There’s a rigged trial,” Trump added before entering the courtroom. “Thank you very much.”
New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi – who has reported on Trump’s criminal case from inside the courthouse – recently agreed that it was abnormally cold in the room where Trump’s criminal hush money trial is taking place.
Nuzzi also explained why it was “freezing” inside the Manhattan courthouse and she cited that the Manhattan courthouse building was “very old.”
“It is very cold,” Nuzzi explained earlier this week. “But it’s a very old building.”
“When his lawyers complained and they asked if they could just raise the temperature by one degree,” she continued, “it was explained to them that no, this is an old building, if you raise it by one degree, it’ll like raise by 20 degrees and then we’ll all be sweating.”
“And the first day that it was reported that he had fallen asleep, it happened to be, I believe, pretty hot in that courtroom,” Nuzzi continued. “I wasn’t there that day.”
“So, if I were him, I’d want it to be cold so I could stay kind of alert.”
Meanwhile, Trump also used his time in front of the reporters on Friday morning to once again rage about the current criminal case against him and the judge overseeing the case.
According to Trump, Thursday’s proceedings went “very well.” He also claimed that the criminal hush money case “should be over” and “is over.”
“You heard what was said and the case should be over, but you’ll have to make that determination,” the embattled ex-president said shortly before he called Judge Juan Merchan “the most highly conflicted judge [he’s] ever seen.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s current criminal trial is connected to the allegations that he falsified New York business records to cover up hush money payments to two women ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Last week’s proceedings focused on jury selection, and the trial officially kicked off on Monday morning with opening statements. The case’s first key witness, former National Enquirer published David Pecker, also began his testimony on Monday.
Trump’s criminal hush money trial is expected to continue into next month.