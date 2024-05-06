Donald Trump's Alleged 'Other Woman' Karen McDougal Shades Ex-President in Steamy Bathroom Photo
The former Playboy Playmate who claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump called him out subtly over the weekend — hours before he appeared in court for another day in his hush money trial.
On Sunday, Karen McDougal, who may testify about her relationship with Trump in the ongoing trial, posted a photo of herself in the bathtub.
McDougal showed off her legs soaking in a bubble bath. She had a glass of wine on a tray next to Ronan Farrow's book Catch and Kill.
Farrow's best seller detailed the efforts by tabloid newspapers to prevent negative stories from coming out about certain celebrities. American Media Inc. — who owns The National Enquirer — has been accused of helping Trump over the years with various "catch and kill."
McDougal was paid $150k by American Media Inc. to secure the rights to her story about the alleged affair. The company never ran her story but instead gave her a job at one of their magazines. David Pecker, the head of AMI and one-time close friend of Trump, spoke about how he worked with Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen to make sure the transaction went smoothly.
In November 2016, sources close to McDougal claimed she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007. They said she said it lasted around 10 months. Months later, McDougal confirmed the story during a sit-down with Anderson Cooper.
McDougal said she met Trump in June 2006 at a pool party at the Playboy Mansion. She said the then 60-year-old had recently married Melania and had welcomed son Barron.
She said Trump tried to give her cash after their first sexual encounter and said she visited the businessman "many dozens of times.
McDougal apologized to Melania during the interview.
“What can you say except, I’m sorry? I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me, I’m sorry,” McDougal said as she teared up. “Going through it when I look back where I was back then, I know it’s wrong, I am really sorry for that. I know it’s the wrong thing to do.
“There was a real relationship there. There were real feelings between the two of us, not just myself, not just him … Deep inside, I did have a lot of guilt but I still continued,” she added.
As we previously reported, McDougal is expected to be called to the stand during the hush money trial.