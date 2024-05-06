'Fake News Thugs': Donald Trump Slams George Stephanopoulos as He Celebrates ABC News President Kim Goodwin Resigning
Donald Trump woke up ready for a fight. The ex-president unloaded his feelings on a variety of topics in a series of fiery posts on his social media platform Truth Social.
During his rampage, Trump addressed the recent decision by ABC News President Kim Goodwin to step down from her position.
He told his followers, "Happy to report that Kim Godwin, Head of ABC, has resigned. Could it be the unfair reporting on EVERYTHING TRUMP? In any event, GOOD RIDDANCE! Hopefully, somebody else will be able to control George Slopadopolous and the rest of the Fake News Thugs over at ABC? Best wishes Kim!"
Trump and Stephanopoulos have a rocky past. According to reports, following a 2016 interview with the ABC News anchor, Trump yelled at Stephanopoulos for asking him questions about Russia.
Trump will be in court later today for another day of his hush money trial. Around the same time he celebrated Goodwin leaving ABC News, he started posting quotes from his friends about how they felt the trial was unfair to the ex-president.
Then, Trump directed his attention to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Trump told his followers, "Gavin Newscum, the failed Governor of California, who is allowing his once beautiful State to go to Hell, refuses to recognize that Republicans are the Leaders on I.V.F. (Fertilization) - We are the ones taking care of Women, and now, after 53 years, where both Parties and all Legal Scholars and Experts wanted the always difficult and contentious subject of Abortion to go back to the States, we got it done, and now the States are setting their own Rules and Regulations - and it’s really working!"
He added, "We’ve given the Abortion Issue back to the Voters. It’s clean, it’s decisive, and we’ve taken Radicalization by Democrats, the killing of a Child in the 8th Month, 9th Month, or even after Birth, off the table. It now seems probable that our Country can start to pull together on the always difficult and controversial Issue of Abortion. IT’S UP TO THE STATES NOW, WHERE EVERYBODY WANTS IT, AND WHERE IT ALWAYS SHOULD HAVE BEEN!"