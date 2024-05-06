Your tip
'Really Tough on Him': Justin Bieber Giving Wife Hailey 'Breathing Room': Report

Justin Bieber has reportedly got his own place in an effort to save his marriage.

By:

May 6 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber is reportedly honoring wife Hailey Bieber's request for time apart by giving her space, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A sensational report alleged the request is taking a serious toll on the pop star, 30, because he falls to pieces without his model wife, 27, by his side 24/7!

justin bieber
Sources claim Justin is staying at his own place in Beverly Hills 'a couple nights a week.'

Insiders snitched the 30-year-old Stay singer is reluctantly giving the 27-year-old beauty some breathing room in an attempt to save their five-year marriage.

"Justin got another place in Beverly Hills so he could give Hailey the space she wanted," a tipster tattled to the National Enquirer.

hailey bieber ditches trademark plans
The move reportedly came at Hailey's request for 'space.'

"He's only there a couple of nights a week, if that, but it's still really tough on him," the insider noted.

Rumors of tension of tension between Justin and Hailey have swirled for some time now. Sources claim the couple have been on each other's last nerve after a series of blowups over his exes, starting a family and his endless adolescent tantrums.

justin bieber spotted leaving church wife hailey bieber dad stephen baldwin prayers couple
Insiders claim time apart has been 'really tough' on the 'Yummy' singer.

But according to the spy, the Yummy singer is doing everything he can to avoid divorce court — even if it means spending time apart!

"He's so dependent on Hailey," the source snitched. "She's everything to him — personal cheerleader, assistant, cook, muse. He's lost without her."

"But he's trying to be tough about it because this is something Hailey wants!"

justin bieber comments on madison beer instagram post
Justin reportedly hopes their marriage issues are 'just a phase.'

Sources previously claimed Hailey suffered a serious case of cabin fever while cooped up with juvenile Justin over the past several years. He had to cancel his 2021 tour after catching Lyme disease — and in 2022, Hailey suffered a mini-stroke that led to the diagnosis of having a hole in her heart!

"They're both in better health now so there's no reason they can't take a little time for themselves," the tipster explained. "Hailey's grateful for the space and says it's helping clear her head."

While Hailey's appeared to make the most of the space, her husband is said to feel different about the situation.

"Justin's hating it and hoping this is just a phase and they can go back to the way things were by summer's end!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Justin and Hailey's reps for comment.

As this outlet reported, Hailey was forced to address gossip about issues in her marriage after her father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a cryptic video on social media asking for "prayers" for the young couple.

Hailey shot down "blind items" about her marriage as "always false."

