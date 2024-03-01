WATCH: Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Posts Cryptic Video About 'Deception' After Asking Fans to Pray for His Daughter and Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin shared a cryptic video about “deception” shortly after asking fans to pray for his daughter and her husband Justin Bieber this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Baldwin shared a post on Wednesday asking for prayers for Hailey and Justin, he issued another message on Thursday about “competition,” “war,” “gamesmanship,” and “deception.”
"All kinds of competition, war, and gamesmanship usually includes some kind of deception,” Hailey’s father said in the Instagram video on Thursday.
"Now, clearly, throughout our culture and society, we see deception,” he continued. “Now, the provocateurs of such are very nervous, only because they do not know that peace beyond our understanding.”
"Vision calling instinct knowledge? When you cannot give, what you do not have – one must surrender,” the actor added in a caption alongside the cryptic Instagram video.
It is currently unclear if Baldwin’s video from Thursday was in any way connected to his video about Hailey and Justin from just hours earlier.
Meanwhile, Baldwin’s Instagram followers immediately responded to the Thursday video and expressed confusion about the matter.
"His daughters really need to get him off social media and help,” one Instagram follower wrote.
"Omg dude,” added another. “WTF is wrong with you?"
"Can someone translate this to me like I’m a toddler because I didn't understand a single thing this man said,” a third follower wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baldwin’s cryptic video from Thursday came shortly after he shared another video asking for prayers for his daughter and her husband Justin.
Baldwin shared a post from Victor Marx – the founder of All Things Possible Ministries – on Wednesday that showed Justin singing a church song.
“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Marx captioned the clip that Stephen Baldwin later shared.
“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” the post continued.
“So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general,” Marx’s message concluded. “So thank you.”
It was unclear why exactly Hailey and Justin needed prayers, and fans of the couple immediately started to speculate that the pair might be headed toward a split.
"I think they are soft-launching their divorce,” one user responded. “It’s clear as day.”
"Looks like it,” another agreed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baldwin’s video on Thursday also came shortly after Baldwin's other daughter – Alaia Baldwin Aronow – was arrested in Georgia over the weekend in connection to an alleged brawl at a Savannah bar.
Alaia was arrested on Saturday and slapped with a number of charges – including simple assault, simple battery, battery, and trespassing.