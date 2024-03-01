Your tip
Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested in Georgia After Bar Brawl Involving Used Tampons

Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow found herself in hot water this week when she was arrested in Georgia.

Mar. 1 2024, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow found herself in hot water this week when she was arrested in Georgia over a chaotic incident at a bar, RadarOnline.com can report.

The altercation, which reportedly involved the hurling of used tampons, led to a series of charges being brought against Aronow – including charges for assault and battery.

According to TMZ, Bieber’s 31-year-old influencer sister was apprehended on Saturday night at Club Elan in Savannah after the bar owner alerted the authorities about a disruptive patron who was causing trouble.

Upon police arrival, it was confirmed that the individual in question was Aronow – who allegedly escalated the situation by becoming aggressive towards the staff.

Several witnesses, including two bouncers and a bartender, provided consistent testimonies to the police regarding the events that transpired.

The witnesses reported that Aronow had entered a restricted area designated for employees only and, when asked to vacate the premises and use the public restroom, she allegedly became confrontational and physically assaulted three staff members.

One female bartender claimed that Hailey Bieber's sister threw a tampon at her during the alleged altercation.

Witnesses also alleged that Hailey Bieber’s sister pulled the hair of one security guard and kicked another in the groin as they attempted to remove her from the establishment.

One female bartender claimed that Aronow threw a tampon at her when she entered the restroom to check on Aronow's well-being.

Aronow was subsequently arrested and charged with several offenses – including simple assault, simple battery, battery, and trespassing.

Despite the 31-year-old influencer’s assertion that she was acting in self-defense, the severity of the incident led to her arrest and booking – as evidenced by the mugshot taken at the jail.

Aronow’s arrest in Georgia on Saturday came just days before her father – actor Stephen Baldwin – asked his fans to “pray” for Hailey and Justin Bieber.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aronow’s arrest in Georgia on Saturday came just days before her father – actor Stephen Baldwin – asked his fans to “pray” for Hailey and Justin Bieber.

The older Baldwin shared a post from Victor Marx – the founder of All Things Possible Ministries – on Wednesday that showed Justin Bieber singing a church song.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Marx captioned the clip that Hailey and Alaia’s father shared.

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” the post continued.

Hailey and Justin were spotted going to church shortly after Stephen Baldwin shared the cryptic post.

“So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general,” Marx concluded the message. “So thank you.”

Hailey and Justin were spotted going to church shortly after Stephen Baldwin shared the cryptic post, and it remains unclear why the older Baldwin shared the message.

